10 best anime to watch if you like The Dreaming Boy is a Realist

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist centers on a boy, Wataru, continuously pursuing his aloof female classmate, Aika Natsukawa. After facing rejection one too many times, Wataru attempts to adopt a more detached, realistic mindset regarding romance.

Ad

However, this sudden change inadvertently draws Aika's attention, causing her to re-evaluate her own feelings. This unique premise, exploring the contrasts between idealism and realism in love, resonates with many viewers.

If you enjoy seeing these atypical romantic dynamics play out, the following 10 anime series should be right up your alley. Some center on romance, while others weave it into broader plots, all featuring compelling stories and deep character growth.

10 best anime for fans of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist

Ad

Trending

1. Oresuki: Are You the Only One Who Loves Me?

Oresuki: Are You the Only One Who Loves Me? (Image via Connect)

Oresuki revolves around protagonist Amatsuyu "Joro" Kisaragi, who is invited to meet privately by two girls only to discover they have an ulterior motive—they actually have crushes on his best friend and want his help.

Ad

This leads to a daisy chain of girls using Joro to facilitate their own secret crushes, leaving him questioning what constitutes true affection. Like The Dreaming Boy is a Realist, it plays with reversed relationship dynamics where the seemingly "naive" boy gets strung along by girls who actually understand matters of the heart better.

It also highlights the gap between ideals and reality when it comes to pursuing romance. And while the comedy lightens the intensity, Oresuki still offers thoughtful commentary on teenagers navigating social connections.

Ad

2. My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Image via Brain's Base, Feel)

Oregairu, as fans refer to it, revolves around the cynical pragmatist Hachiman Hikigaya, who gets forced to join his school's volunteer club.

Ad

Through this and other scenarios that force him into socialization, he helps various students solve problems in their relationships or friendships. Like with The Dreaming Boy is a Realist, there's a core contrast being explored between optimism and cynicism via the lead character.

Hachiman's jaded views towards commonplace notions about youth culture consistently get challenged by the other characters living more earnestly. This makes for a thought-provoking watch.

3. Masamune-kun's Revenge

Masamune-kun's Revenge (Image via Silver Link)

As a child, protagonist Masamune Makabe suffers rejection by the rich and beautiful Aki Adagaki, who bullies him for being overweight. When they meet again years later, Masamune has transformed himself into a fit and confident young man, still determined to get revenge through romance as part of an elaborate plan.

Ad

But slowly, his motivations begin to shift. This setup features a male lead who pursues a girl for egocentric reasons rather than genuine affection. However, through plot developments and emotional awakenings, the narrative consistently subverts itself.

Fans of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist's role-reversal and introspection will find the twists and turns here compelling as well.

4. Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki (Image via Project No.9)

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki follows socially awkward gamer Fumiya Tomozaki struggling to navigate the real world and interpersonal communication.

Ad

Fortunately, he receives guidance from a smart, talented girl named Aoi Hinami, who mentors Fumiya on improving himself—though not without challenges and self-doubt along the way. This coming-of-age plot filled with observations about human behavior echoes many of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist's core themes.

There's insightful social commentary conveyed through Tomozaki's inherent pessimism being countered by Hinami's more well-adjusted mindset. Viewers will discover astute perspectives on personal growth and modern life.

Ad

5. Horimiya

Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

Though high-achiever Kyouko Hori and shy, socially withdrawn Izumi Miyamura seem an unlikely pair, a random chance encounter outside of school leads to the discovery that they share deeper traits not visible on the surface. As they bond over these secrets, a gentle romance begins to blossom.

Ad

This is another anime that highlights how initial impressions can be misleading when fully understanding someone. Fans of the nuanced characterization and atypical romantic developments in The Dreaming Boy is a Realist will find themselves deeply invested in these two charming yet multi-layered leads.

6. Hyouka

Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Intrepid Eru Chitanda's curiosity gets reserved introvert Houtarou Oreki roped into solving trivial mysteries happening around their school club.

Ad

In the process, though, Houtarou's mundane outlook slowly begins changing as well. Viewers of The Dreaming Boy is a Realist will recognize familiar elements like an extroverted, expressive girl breaking an impassive boy out of his hardened shell over time.

While more subtle due to its lack of an overt romantic angle, Hyouka still intricately explores personal growth catalyzed via meaningful connections, echoing core themes of the aforementioned titles.

7. A Couple of Cuckoos

Ad

A Couple of Cuckoos (Image via Shin-Ei Animation & SynergySP)

A Couple of Cuckoos tells the unexpected story of Nagi Umino and Erika Amano, who have been arranged by their parents for an eventual marriage after their families discover they were accidentally swapped at birth.

Ad

Forced proximity as teenagers has them reframing their perceptions of each other in comical, then poignant ways. The central concept obviously differs vastly from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist, but there are distinct similarities when it comes to questioning surface-level assumptions as foundations for relationships.

Erika and Nagi definitely don't conform to archetypes either, going through some stellar maturing. The light melodrama also hits comparable beats.

8. Just Because!

Just Because! (Image via Pine Jam)

When senior student Eita Izumi unexpectedly reunites with his past middle school crush, he confronts lingering regrets and wonders "what if" regarding pursuing creative passions he previously abandoned. There's a nostalgic atmosphere permeating this melancholic romance.

Ad

Main and side characters alike feel grounded in reality as they try to make the most of their high school experience. If you enjoyed The Dreaming Boy is a Realist for how it made typical teen drama tropes resonate through sheer relatability, Just Because! operates via similar principles.

9. Rent A Girlfriend

Rent A Girlfriend (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In a moment of post-breakup weakness, university student Kazuya Kinoshita starts using an app offering rental girlfriend services for platonic activities. When his rental partner, Chizuru Mizuhara, gets caught up in Kazuya's actual campus life, their interactions grow more complicated.

Ad

The ecchi elements distinguish this anime from the rest, but otherwise, it spins a familiar tale of perceived relationship roles being dismantled by more complex, unexpected emotions. Rent-a-Girlfriend echoes many of the same emotional beats as The Dreaming Boy is a Realist.

10. Blue Spring Ride

Blue Spring Ride (Image via Production I.G)

Years after mysteriously falling out of contact with her middle school crush, Futaba Yoshioka crosses paths with Kou Tanaka again, only to realize that even in high school, he retains traits that still draw her in. But the secret behind Kou's distant behavior continues weighing on Futaba.

Ad

Viewers taken in by The Dreaming Boy is a Realist's central theme, depicting how initial impressions fail to capture hidden depths, will surely relate to Blue Spring Ride's narrative too, since it explores similar ideas. The show delicately handles revelations about the main leads through sentimental moments.

Conclusion

These 10 anime all provide brilliant companion pieces capturing qualities that have made The Dreaming Boy is a Realist connect so strongly with fans seeking romance stories grounded in realism.

Ad

Whether it's introspective themes related to understanding oneself and others more wholly or simply well-crafted coming-of-age drama, each title here delivers poignant experiences via interactions between multi-dimensional characters.

So check out all these excellent series when you want more of what you enjoyed from The Dreaming Boy is a Realist.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback