Big name leakers tease One Piece Chapter 1059 to have more to share than just initial spoilers

Initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1059 were released on Monday, much to the joy of fans everywhere. Now, some major names have teased that there is more to come.

While fans certainly expected there to be more in the issue than what was revealed in the initial spoilers, it seems the fandom may be in store for an incredibly dense issue.

Per two reputable sources within the series’ leaker community, what initial spoilers covered is just a brief part of what One Piece Chapter 1059 has to offer. They continued to say that the rest of the issue is incredibly interesting, and will no doubt get fans talking.

Follow along as this article breaks down this latest tease regarding One Piece Chapter 1059, as well as what exactly may be in the issue that is so interesting.

What the issue could hold

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1059



SPOILER from Redon & Etenboby:



SSG look pretty cool, also they don’t all look the same.



Rayleigh arrived and saved the day.



The Spoiler is a BRIEF part of the Chapter. There are many more things and some are VERY interesting and will make people talk. SPOILER from Redon & Etenboby:SSG look pretty cool, also they don’t all look the same.Rayleigh arrived and saved the day.The Spoiler is a BRIEF part of the Chapter. There are many more things and some are VERY interesting and will make people talk. #ONEPIECE1059 SPOILER from Redon & Etenboby:✔️ SSG look pretty cool, also they don’t all look the same.✔️ Rayleigh arrived and saved the day.The Spoiler is a BRIEF part of the Chapter. There are many more things and some are VERY interesting and will make people talk.

Two of the biggest names in the series’ spoiler community are Etenboby and Redon, both being respected leakers who share similar sentiments on how to leak and the series overall.

While fans may disagree with how the two go about sharing leaks, many fans tend to agree with their takes on the overall series as well as individual chapters.

As a result, fans began listening very closely when the two started leaking additional spoiler details for One Piece Chapter 1059. Two points they emphasize are the SSG (Secret Science Group) Seraphim soldiers not only looking cool, but also being unique, as well as Rayleigh arriving at Amazon Lily and saving the day.

However, their teases for the issue didn’t end there, with each specifying that the Amazon Lily scene is just a brief part of One Piece Chapter 1059. Both then state that there’s much more to the issue than what has been leaked thus far, claiming the events to be “VERY interesting” and that they’ll certainly have fans talking.

While a plethora of unconfirmed spoilers from less-than-reputable sources have been released following the two’s statements, the issue will likely be momentous and feature more.

Redon and Etenboby are very rarely incorrect about what they publicly share, emphasizing how good the two are at vetting their spoiler material before releasing it to the world.

With this in mind, fans can count on the two’s claims to be true with little to no doubt on the matter. While caution is always helpful, Redon and Etenboby simply have too good a reputation for being wrong on such matters.

Although fans can count on a major issue coming soon, fans aren’t yet aware of what that issue will feature.

Spoilers thus far have only discussed the Amazon Lily incident, which essentially saw a three-way fight breakout between the Kuja Pirates, the Blackbeard Pirates, and the Marines. Silvers Rayleigh also allegedly appears to stop the battle, in a manner very similar to what Shanks does during the Marineford War.

leygoat @leygoatt @OP_NEWS2022 holy GODA , one piece so peak @OP_NEWS2022 holy GODA , one piece so peak

However, as mentioned earlier, this is revealed to only be a small part of the issue. No additional confirmed spoilers from veritable sources are available as of this article’s writing, but there are some general directions fans can expect based on the events known thus far. One such direction could be a catch-up issue, getting readers up to date with world events.

This could, in turn, also give readers an update on the other ex-Shichibukai, such as Edward Weevil, Donquixote Doflamingo, and Gecko Moria. While the latter is a unique case since many fans expect Moria to have died following his arrival to Fullalead Island, many presume the former two to still be alive.

It’s likely that, following the news of Marco’s alignment with the Straw Hats at Wano, Edward Weevil will now direct his revenge toward Luffy’s group. He’ll likely remember Luffy from the Marineford War, further identifying him as an ally of Whitebeard’s and likely misinterpreting him to be another of the Yonko’s “sons.”

Donquixote Doflamingo, meanwhile, could be seen hatching a plan to soon escape Impel Down in what would be the prison’s third successful breakout attempt in 22 years.

Following this escape, fans would likely see Doffy begin making moves to join up with the Cross Guild, giving him strong allies while also allowing him to reinsert himself into the criminal underworld.

Another direction could simply be to give fans the absolute, bare-minimum information they need before diving right back into the Straw Hats and their new island.

This is already allegedly said to be how One Piece Chapter 1059 ends, further suggesting such an approach. However, these specific One Piece Chapter 1059 spoilers have yet to be confirmed by reputable sources.

Nevertheless, such an approach would be consistent with the previous issue’s story content. Chapter 1058 mainly focused on the Cross Guild, whom fans needed to know about to understand why the world is so different after Wano.

The issue also ended confirming that Kuma, the Revolutionary Army commanders, and Sabo all escaped Mariejois safely.

Fields SZN @SznFields @OP_NEWS2022 Is it just me or could the series ACTUALLY end in 3 years? It feels almost every chapter is jam packed and a banger…this is pretty crazy @OP_NEWS2022 Is it just me or could the series ACTUALLY end in 3 years? It feels almost every chapter is jam packed and a banger…this is pretty crazy

Continuing such an approach within One Piece Chapter 1059 also provides clarity to Redon and Etenboby’s hint, as well as why fans are being shown the Amazon Lily incident in the first place.

Such an update is certainly significant, but would likely be only a part of the issue with the goal of providing bare-minimum information on several events in mind.

Furthermore, this explains why the series’ creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has chosen to once more tease fans with the truth of the Reverie’s events.

Assuming Sabo’s explanation isn’t a part of One Piece Chapter 1059, this would only further suggest that fans are being taken around the update gauntlet before honing back in on the Straw Hats.

However, all of this is unconfirmed as of this article’s writing, and is therefore speculative as a result. While the above scenarios may be some of the most likely to play out in One Piece Chapter 1059 and beyond, no one but Oda himself will know for sure until the issue’s unofficial and official releases later this week.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande