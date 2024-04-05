Bikini Kaisen: Jujutsu Kaisen x SpongeBob SquarePants fan-made crossover is everything fans needed

With Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching towards its ending, fans have been anticipating the plot development they could expect manga creator Gege Akutami to introduce in the series. Amidst this, a certain fan-made crossover video of Jujutsu Kaisen and SpongeBob SquarePants started circulating online.

Fans would have never expected such a crossover to come to fruition. Surprisingly, the video is quite recent and everything fans needed as the manga plot is currently too gruesome with one battle after another. So, what is the video about?

Jujutsu Kaisen x SpongeBob SquarePants crossover gives birth to Bikini Kaisen

On March 2, 2024, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan on YouTube @Kingcharlz1 uploaded a crossover animated video of Jujutsu Kaisen and SpongeBob SquarePants. The animated video reenacted events from the anime's second season, i.e., the Shibuya Incident Arc. It featured the fight between the Jujutsu sorcerers Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo, and Cursed Spirit Mahito.

The crossover animated video saw SpongeBob SquarePants take on the role of protagonist Yuji Itadori while Larry the Lobster was transformed into the supporting character Aoi Todo. As for the antagonist Mahito, the role was given to Bubble Bass.

Larry the Lobster and SpongeBob SquarePants as seen in the video (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Kingcharlz1)

The video saw SpongeBob Squarepants and Larry the Lobster fighting Mahito together like Yuji and Todo. Soon after, the video switched to the fight's end as Bubble Bass was left in despair after losing to SpongeBob.

How fans reacted to the crossover video

The original video was posted on YouTube and X about a month ago by the original creator @Kingcharlz1. During this, they called the video "Bikini Kaisen," derived from the city called 'Bikini Bottom' in SpongeBob SquarePants and the anime series' name Jujutsu Kaisen.

SpongeBob SquarePants as seen in the video (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Kingcharlz1)

The name stuck with the fans as they loved it. One fan even pointed out that the name was perfect for the video considering that "kaisen" did not just mean combat or fight. The word "kaisen" can also be interpreted as "seafood."

"Bro im calling this Bikini kaisen," said the original creator.

Considering how the events in SpongeBob SquarePants took place under the sea, the word "kaisen" was simply perfect.

"Why is this so tuff," said one fan.

Other fans were more interested in the video's animation and fight choreography. They loved the animation and wished to see more of it. Some fans even jokingly claimed that the "Bikini Kaisen" video's animation was better than that of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Larry the Lobster as seen in the video (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Kingcharlz1)

Other fans thought that the crossover video was absolute cinema and wished that it had a longer duration. Nevertheless, they were left amazed by it.

Besides the video itself, netizens were more interested in getting the original creator credited for the video.

"Credit him.. smh… his name is barley visible cuz the quality is trash. besides if the guy gets more popular you’ll have more opportunities to steal from him," one fan wrote.

An anime fan on X @Noodledori1 posted the video through their account without crediting the original creator. The video does have a watermark over it, however, it was deemed too light and blurry. Hence, fans credited the original creator in the comments and condemned the X user for trying to garner interactions on their account from other people's hard work.

