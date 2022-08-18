Black Clover 334 spoilers push fandom into a theory-crafting frenzy following the reveal of Lucius' Soul Magic

As Twitter tries to keep leakers in check, fans assemble on their discord to receive valuable information regarding Black Clover 334. The hype surrounding Chapter 333 continues to influence social media as essential developments and intense scenes fill Twitter timelines ahead of the chapter's designated release date.

Black Clover 334 spoilers does not disappoint as quick developments continue to surface on Twitter and fans are left in splits as Asta faces off with Lucius for the first time. The future of Asta and Sister Lily's relationship hangs on a thread while Lucius reveals his mighty Soul Magic.

So follow along as this article debunks how Black Clover 334 spoilers are responsible for the intense speculations on Twitter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Black Clover 334 spoilers reveal Lucius' Soul Magic and fans on Twitter are thrilled

The power of Soul Magic

After Asta decides to fight Lucius, the chapter starts with them continuing their battles. Surprisingly, between their fights, Lucius stopped to bring out Sister Lily, who appears to be under Lucius' control. Fans aren't quite taken aback by these events as her demonic powers were previously revealed by leakers on Twitter.

Lucius powers up to make a godlike appearance with horns and a double-spaded grimoire, which he calls his transformation the "True Human Form." This particular grimoire is special as it holds incredibly powerful Soul Magic spells which allows Lucius to change or amend the souls of those he touches. Lucius views Asta's anti-magic affinity as a hindrance to his schemes but is confident in his ability to overpower him.

Sister Lily under Soul Magic

While leakers and fans thought Sister Lily was made into a demon by Lucius, apparently that's not the case. Lucius clears the air by mentioning that he believes Sister Lily's newly-found form is quite the same as his "True Human Form." However, fans are still skeptical and believe that Lucius is manipulating everyone with his egotistical views of this "True Human Form."

Asta seems to be in shock when Sister Lily said this one quote to him while being under the influence of Lucius and his Soul Magic. Thanks to the Twitter user @BroodMeister, we now have the translation of her dialogue:

For the sake of World Peace, Please die.

َ @ZORAlDEALE



Imagine being disrespected, humiliated, severely injured, and even having the love of your life tell you to k¥s in the SAME day. This was supposed to be Asta’s day — to be honored, glorified, and awarded for his heroism. The ceremony was supposed to celebrate HIM.Imagine being disrespected, humiliated, severely injured, and even having the love of your life tell you to k¥s in the SAME day. #BCSpoilers This was supposed to be Asta’s day — to be honored, glorified, and awarded for his heroism. The ceremony was supposed to celebrate HIM.Imagine being disrespected, humiliated, severely injured, and even having the love of your life tell you to k¥s in the SAME day. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/6Bhm2yhLlP

Slowly, Black Clover 334 spoilers picked up the pace and when it was revealed that while Asta was in shock from Sister Lily' terrible response, Lucius took advantage of the situation. He quickly landed a clean slice diagonally across Asta's torso. He mentioned that Asta has a fragile soul and could never beat him in his current state. As Asta's bleeding body drops, Lucius calls him a "Flaw of the World."

Fans reaction

Twitter has been going haywire ever since the new Black Clover 334 spoilers were revealed and the trend isn't going to stop anytime soon. As more and more scans are released, the hype around Black Clover 334 grows. On that note, here are a few glimpses of the fan reactions and speculations from Twitter:

roses🍓cw:steins gate @nellielsm_ LUCIUS DESIGN IS SOO SOOOOOOOO GOOD TABATAAAAAA U NEVER MISS #BCSpoilers LUCIUS DESIGN IS SOO SOOOOOOOO GOOD TABATAAAAAA U NEVER MISS #BCSpoilers

Michael Hart ♣️ @DarkFoxTeam_



- He proposes to Sister Lily and gets rejected

- Lucius shows up

- Lucius then turns Sister Lily into his ideal human form

- Lily proceeds to tells Asta to die

- Asta's then sliced up by Lucius



This all happened within a few minutes. Asta's day in a nutshell:- He proposes to Sister Lily and gets rejected- Lucius shows up- Lucius then turns Sister Lily into his ideal human form- Lily proceeds to tells Asta to die- Asta's then sliced up by LuciusThis all happened within a few minutes. #BCSpoilers Asta's day in a nutshell: - He proposes to Sister Lily and gets rejected- Lucius shows up - Lucius then turns Sister Lily into his ideal human form- Lily proceeds to tells Asta to die- Asta's then sliced up by LuciusThis all happened within a few minutes. #BCSpoilers

Faust♣️ @SuccubussQueen #BCSpoilers



I'm pretty sure that Noelle will be important to this final arc. I'm pretty sure that Noelle will be important to this final arc. #BCSpoilers I'm pretty sure that Noelle will be important to this final arc. https://t.co/dSKOeB7vm4

Final Details

PrathS 𒉭 @Black_Savi



- Magic won't work against him, so Lucius will try physical attacks, that's the only way to counter Antimagic User



#BCSpoilers 'At the end of the chapter, Asta's chest was cut by Lucius.'- Magic won't work against him, so Lucius will try physical attacks, that's the only way to counter Antimagic User 'At the end of the chapter, Asta's chest was cut by Lucius.'- Magic won't work against him, so Lucius will try physical attacks, that's the only way to counter Antimagic User#BCSpoilers https://t.co/ck8YBWiQqG

There's no doubt regarding the potency of Soul Magic, but Asta seems to be the only hindrance in Lucius' way. Although Lucius can influence the core part of human souls, he doesn't seem to have the ability to change Asta's soul even after touching him. Naturally, this questions the authority Lucius thinks he holds over everyone and Asta becomes his natural enemy.

As the series progresses, fans can expect more bone-chilling moments from the mangaka. Defeating Lucius to secure Clover Kingdom's future will not just be an amazing and exciting journey, but it will be a fine addition to the detailed lore of Black Clover.

