Black Clover: Can Asta master Zetten before fighting Sister Lily?

While the latest Black Clover chapters have undoubtedly been exciting, fans are beginning to wonder when Asta will show up to fight Sister Lily, if at all. Although many people are still hoping for his arrival, nearly as many have seemingly given up hope, believing that the Ryuzen Seven will take care of Sister Lily’s group.

In all likelihood, however, Black Clover will indeed have Asta showing up to square off against Sister Lily and her Paladins. His time training at Hino Country has been leading up to this, and it simply doesn’t make sense to have him miss out on such a large opportunity. From a narrative standpoint, he will almost certainly appear in this fight at some point.

As a result, fans should be asking a completely different question about Asta for when, not if, he appears to fight and, hopefully, rescue Sister Lily. Follow along as this article breaks down whether or not Asta can master his Zetten before Black Clover has him appearing to fight Sister Lily with the Ryuzen Seven.

Black Clover likely building towards massive, last-ditch effort bout between Asta and Sister Lily

The last time fans saw Asta in the Black Clover manga series, he was drowning in a mire of self-doubt and disappointment. His failures to protect Sister Lily and defeat Lucius weighed heavily on him, to the point where he truly believed Yuno could have done better. Ironically, Yuno is currently pushing himself to be stronger for thinking he would have fared no better than Asta.

In any case, fans watched as Yosuga Mushogatake pointed out these feelings to Asta, making him realize that he truly was doubting himself due to recent failures. However, Asta appeared to have a sudden realization, with his eyes lighting up with a newfound focus and a panel of bright, white light following.

Unfortunately, fans have still yet to see a follow-up on Asta’s status following these two panels, resulting in heavy speculation as to what may have transpired in their aftermath. While some are confident that this was him perfecting his Zetten, others are arguing that he’s finally torn himself down fully and can begin rebuilding, from an emotional standpoint.

In any case, such discussions amongst Black Clover fans have shifted to whether or not Asta can perfect his Zetten before he fights Sister Lily. The most likely answer is yes, with Asta's most recent panels implying that the Zetten attack is beginning to click for him.

This is further supported by the recent focus on the Ryuzen Seven, as if to give them their time in the sun fighting Sister Lily and her Paladins before Asta arrives and takes over. With Black Clover chapter 346 also having shown each of the Ryuzen Seven currently fighting Sister Lily’s group use their signature yojutsu, it’s almost certain that they’re being given their 15 minutes before Asta arrives.

Mushogatake’s most recent words to Asta also essentially tell him to let go of his doubt and unleash all of his strength, which likely inspired Asta to finally launch a perfect Zetten. With author and illustrator Yuki Tabata focusing on showcasing each of the Ryuzen Seven’s magic attributes immediately after this scene, it becomes almost certain that Asta will be arriving soon.

There’s also the narrative implications for the Black Clover story overall, which all but cements Asta as showing up with his Zetten mastered. Throughout the entire series thus far, Asta’s secondary motivation in everything he does has been to impress Sister Lily. His recent words to her at the start of the series’ current arc further establish that this was done not out of romantic love, but familial.

It would be a crime not to take the opportunity for Asta to once more give Sister Lily something to be proud of. There could be no better way for Asta to earn her pride than using his perfect Zetten for the first time to free Sister Lily from Lucius’ grips. With this in mind, it’s almost certain that Asta not only can but will master his Zetten before fighting and freeing Sister Lily.

Follow along for more Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

