Black Clover chapter 324 reveals a new form of Lucifero, Yami and Nacht combine Dark and Shadow magic

While a combination magic was expected, Black Clover chapter 324 delivered action sequences beyond readers’ expectations. The chapter had three full spreads, all of which feature Tabata’s incredible art and fast-paced action.

Lucifero emerges in a new form and promptly declares war on humanity. The unofficial scans state that Black Clover will be on break next week, which is warranted considering that the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc has entered its final fight.

[This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 324.]

Nacht and Yami scar Lucifero in Black Clover chapter 324, the arc enters its final battle

In the last chapter, Nero and Zora jumped in front of Asta to protect him. Yami reminded Nacht that Morgen wanted him to continue living and saving lives, a statement which moved him. Together, the two old friends prepared to battle the King of Devils.

According to the unofficial translation, Black Clover chapter 324 is titled Children’s/Kid’s Playground.

Zora’s retaliation

Oblivion @ItDoBeLikeItDo #BCSpoilers I love how Zora talks to the King of Hell the same way he talks to royals I love how Zora talks to the King of Hell the same way he talks to royals 💀 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/YfFbHIIoKU

Black Clover chapter 324 begins with Zora using Counter Trap Magic against Lucifero. Runes are etched into his right arm, although it is likely not Mana Method, which enables him to counter Lucifero’s punch with his own. It sends shockwaves up his arm while dealing virtually no damage to Lucifero at all.

The demon king, however, notices Zora’s grimoire and is visible irked by it. before he can move to harm them, Nacht and Yami appear in front of them. Yami says that Nacht must have kept tabs on the Black Bulls and hence must be aware of their potential and growth. Nacht replies that each one of the Bulls has exceeded his expectations.

Children’s Playground

seph @sephu__ THE DOUBLE SPREADS AND THE PANELING THIS CHAPTER ARE INSAAAAANE MAN #BCSpoilers THE DOUBLE SPREADS AND THE PANELING THIS CHAPTER ARE INSAAAAANE MAN #BCSpoilers https://t.co/ehozpIPBfb

Yami does not understand how he has so much mana flowing through his veins. Lucifero’s previous attack had taken out Slotos, so Nacht relies on Grimodelo. Entering “Mana Zone: Full Release,” Nacht and Yami combine their magic to create “Dark Magic X Shadow Magic: Children’s Playground.”

Children’s Playground essentially coats the ground in shadows, from where Yami travels across the battlefield, attacking Lucifero with “Dark Cloaked Deep Black Blade.” Nacht has entered “Devil Union: Canis X Felis,” a dual union by using both Grimodelo and Plumede.

Considering that Dark magic and Shadow Magic strengthen each other, they manage to give Lucifero a scar on his left arm, which surprises Adrammelech.

Lucifero’s new form

Lucifero concedes that humans can harm and defeat him. He transforms into a more serene form and decides to kill every human to prevent that outcome. Yami realizes in disbelief that Lucifero is only now getting serious.

Nero seals Asta’s most serious wounds. Both he and Yuno have taken a lot of damage, but they are still as competitive as ever. Yami calls on them to prepare for the final fight, and the four of them get ready to face Lucifero. The end notes in Black Clover chapter 324 state that this would be a fight to the death.

Final thoughts

HungryAce👹 @rothoslash

#BCspoilers Star x Dark x Shadow x Anti Magic will literally be cocaine to the eyes Star x Dark x Shadow x Anti Magic will literally be cocaine to the eyes#BCspoilers https://t.co/aPOoCVdYvt

Black Clover chapter 324 sets up the next fight between Lucifero and the four powerhouses. Yuno has two magic attributes, and is aided by Bell. Nacht and Asta are both Devil-hosts.

It is not clear what Yami currently is, but a theory suggests that his Dark Magic absorbed all the mana in the Qilphoth Channel. Additionally, he is aided by the Blade of Misteltein, which contains a large amount of William’s World Tree Magic.

Considering all of this, readers can expect to see a lot of combination magic. While many have pointed out that Noelle is due an entry very soon, the fight will be interesting even if she does not appear in the next chapter.

The unofficial scans suggest that the manga will be on break next week. Readers will have to wait for the official release of Black Clover chapter 324 to know for certain.

