Black Clover chapter 325: Break announced, release date and time, what to expect, and more

It is almost certain that Black Clover chapter 325 will feature an array of combination spells given that chapter 324 ended with Lucifero facing Yami, Nacht, Asta, and Yuno.

This arc has already showcased a vast number of new spells and collaborations, and these four together will display even more.

However, it was speculated that due to mangaka Yuki Tabata taking a creative break, Black Clover chapter 325 will be delayed by a week. Shueisha confirmed it today.

Black Clover chapter 325 will have a delayed release due to Tabata taking a break next week

Release date and time for all regions

Manga Plus has notified its readers that Black Clover chapter 325 will be delayed by a week due to the break, and will be officially released on Sunday, March 6, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, March 7

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, March 7

Where to read

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Black Clover, Ch. 324: The battle with the Devil King intensifies when he decides to get serious! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/34PGfqn Black Clover, Ch. 324: The battle with the Devil King intensifies when he decides to get serious! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/34PGfqn https://t.co/QeZaPUTAE0

Black Clover chapter 325 can be officially read for free on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as on the official Shounen Jump App. However, all three platforms only make the latest three chapters available for free. Readers must pay a fee in order to access the entire Black Clover library.

Brief recap of Chapter 324

Black Clover chapter 324 is titled “Kid’s Playground.” Zora tried to match Lucifero’s punch with his Counter Trap Magic, but was overpowered. Nacht and Yami blocked Lucifero’s next strike together and vowed to protect their squad-members. Nacht had been keeping tabs on the Black Bulls and agreed with Yami that they have all exceeded their potential.

Since Dark Magic and Shadow magic are complementary, they create an infinite synergy when combined. Yami and Nacht created “Dark Magic X Shadow Magic: Kid’s Playground,” which covered the entire ground in shadows and allowed Yami to instantly travel through them.

Fuelled by what many have theorized to be the mana from the Qilphoth, Yami used “Dark cloaked Deep Black Blade” to constantly attack Lucifero. Since the last attack left Slotos unable to fight, Nacht assimilated Grimodelo and Plumede to achieve “Devil Union: Canis X Felis.” Together, they managed to leave a scar on Lucifero.

Lucifero admitted that humans have the capacity to defeat him, promptly declaring that he would kill every human to prevent that outcome. He turned into a more serene version of himself, and the scar healed.

Nero sealed away Asta’s damage and Yuno returned to his side, both of them visibly wounded. But they were ready to fight the King of Demons on Captain Yami’s orders.

What to expect from chapter 325

Nacht’s flashback in this chapter included several panels of Noelle, which fans interpreted as a foreshadowing of her entry to the fight. Yami called it the “final showdown,” which means that the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc is nearing its end. Characteristically, the Viz translation did not include the chapter end-note, which read “a battle to the death.”

It can be assumed that Black Clover chapter 325 will feature multiple combination spells. It is not yet known if Anti-Magic can be combined with others, but Yuno has two magic attributes and he may combine them to create new spells.

Additionally, with Nacht and Asta both being devil hosts, there might be a possibility of combined attacks.

It is unknown why Yami is being flooded with mana, but the most prominent theory suggests that it is the mana from the Qilphoth Channel. Given that darkness absorbs everything, Yami’s dark Magic could have absorbed the mana from the Qilphoth when he and William were trapped within. However, there is no explanation as to why Yami’s body resembles that of Liebe’s.

Rai @ggureii

Asta & Yuno - Black Clover 324



#ブラッククローバー #BCSpoilers #mangacoloring The duo is back !!Asta & Yuno - Black Clover 324 The duo is back !! Asta & Yuno - Black Clover 324#ブラッククローバー #BCSpoilers #mangacoloring https://t.co/5UbwqyqwjH

Hopefully, Black Clover chapter 325 will clarify these doubts. Tabata has worked relentlessly over the last few chapters, especially with the double spreads. The manga can be expected to return with an awe-inspiring battle after the break.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul