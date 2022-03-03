Black Clover Chapter 325 raw scans: Asta’s Anti-Magic causes disruption, Yuno makes a difficult choice

The fight with Lucifero resumes in Black Clover Chapter 325 as the manga returns this week after a break. While fans had been waiting for the team-up between Asta and Yuno, it did not play out as everyone had hoped. Complications arose and wounds were inflicted as Yuno had to make a choice between Asta and Yami.

Based on spoilers and raw scans, Chapter 325 is only 11 pages long. Once again, fans expressed their discontent regarding the increasingly-shortening length of the manga chapters. However, Tabata Yuki’s art more than makes up for it.

Lucifero overpowers Asta and Yuno in Black Clover Chapter 325 according to the raw scans

Rai @ggureii

Asta & Yuno - Black Clover 324



#ブラッククローバー #BCSpoilers #mangacoloring The duo is back !!Asta & Yuno - Black Clover 324 The duo is back !! Asta & Yuno - Black Clover 324#ブラッククローバー #BCSpoilers #mangacoloring https://t.co/5UbwqyqwjH

In the last chapter, Nacht and Yami combined their magic to create 'Dark Magic X Shadow Magic: Kid’s Playground.' It allowed Yami to use 'Dark Cloaked Deep Black Blade' and Nacht to use 'Devil Union: Canis X Felis.' Their combined attack managed to harm Lucifero and give him a scar.

Lucifero acknowledged that humans could defeat him, and to prevent that outcome, he threatened to kill every human and transformed into a new avatar. Nero sealed Asta’s wounds before he and Yuno returned to the battle, ready to take on Lucifero alongside Yami and Nacht.

Black Clover Chapter 325 raw scans

ルイ· ᶜʰᵃᵈ ☀️ @jandchan #BCSpoilers



So I guess we could safely conclude the theory before that Asta and Liebe has the anti-magic zone or anti-manazone with Devil Union. So I guess we could safely conclude the theory before that Asta and Liebe has the anti-magic zone or anti-manazone with Devil Union. #BCSpoilersSo I guess we could safely conclude the theory before that Asta and Liebe has the anti-magic zone or anti-manazone with Devil Union. https://t.co/0xeX7tY9D4

As usual, the raw scans of Black Clover Chapter 325 are very haphazard, but a rough idea can be formed from the panels and the accompanying written spoilers.

While Yami was very encouraged at first, his katana is unable to cut Lucifero’s new form. Asta still has two minutes of Devil Union left and decides with Liebe to use it.

However, Asta’s Anti-Magic disrupts the Mana Zone combination between Yami and Nacht, and weakens Kid’s Playground to the point of passively erasing it. Even Yuno is unable to use Conjunction with him, and has to block an attack on Asta using the Spirit of Boreas.

roses @nellielsm_ #BCSpoilers YUNO YAMI INTERACTION AND HE SAVED HIM YUNO YAMI INTERACTION AND HE SAVED HIM 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #BCSpoilers https://t.co/IHEwwSCsAi

Lucifero moves towards Asta, and Yami and Nacht protect him by physically intervening, which results in Yami getting his arm broken. Lucifero crushes Nacht’s arms by using Gravity Magic, but Asta cuts the magic in time to save Nacht’s life. However, Lucifero gets a hold of his leg and breaks it.

Lucifero then moves towards Yami, but Yuno saves him. He realizes that the only two people able to defeat Lucifero are Yami and Asta, but both of them are currently fighting with a broken arm and a broken leg, respectively. Ultimately, Yuno decides to gamble on Yami since he has 'Captain Vangeance’s sword.'

The last panel of Black Clover Chapter 325 shows Lucifero bearing down on Yuno, breaking his wings, crown, and weapon. The chapter end-note reads, “Who will have the last laugh, the angel or the devil?”

Speculations

Treyvon ⍟ @kyotovalen #BCSpoilers



I think it’s finally time....



His decision will change everything I think it’s finally time....His decision will change everything #BCSpoilersI think it’s finally time....His decision will change everything https://t.co/tykPIfMnyF

Asta’s Anti-Magic disrupting the magic of his comrades is a logical but fatal problem. In the last panel, it appeared as though Yuno saved Asta by blocking Lucifero’s attack with his physical body, since neither of his magic attributes would work in this situation. This has caused many readers to fear for Yuno’s life.

Additionally, it is unclear exactly what choice Yuno makes and how it affects the final outcome. It appears that Yuno either makes a choice to transport Yami away while bodily protecting Asta, or decides that Yami can protect himself with William's katana and chooses to save Asta.

It also needs to be clarified how Lucifero was able to attack Asta and Nacht in the first place. Hopefully, all of these doubts will be answered after Black Clover Chapter 325 is officially released on Sunday, March 6.

