Black Clover chapter 330 raw scans: The war ends as Mimosa and Charmy come to everyone’s rescue, an unexpected confession takes place

Black Clover chapter 330 seems to have aggravated readers even more than the previous chapter if the raw scans are any indication. Many had hoped that there would be an even bigger fight after the battle with Lucifero, but they were sorely disappointed.

Instead, Tabata takes Black Clover chapter 330 in a different direction, which presumably leaves room for future conflicts. While many believe that the Spade Kingdom Raid arc ends here, some of the loose ends are yet to be tied up.

[This article contains spoilers for Black Clover chapter 330]

The war ends in Black Clover chapter 330, Mimosa saves injured Magic Knights

In the previous chapter, Lucifero tried to fight back even when he was sliced in half, but Nacht and Yami helped Asta counter his Gravity Magic.

Frightened, Lucifero tried to run away, but Yuno used Conjunction to teleport the King of Devils to Asta, who finished him off using the Demon Slayer Sword.

Adrammelech seemed amused by the development and congratulated the Magic Knights on their win.

Black Clover chapter 330 raw scans and spoilers

According to the raw scans, Black Clover chapter 330 begins with Adrammelech flying up to Lucifero’s body and retrieving what looks to be the Demon King’s heart. Lucifero’s body immediately starts to disintegrate as Adrammelech declares that this was what he was after and flies away.

Yuno notes that everyone, especially the captains, is in a dire state, and in a worst-case scenario, they might lose Yami and Nacht. Mimosa appears before Yuno, but her mana has not been replenished. Gray and Vanessa are out of mana as well.

Charlotte, in a visibly injured state, pleads with Yami not to die and confesses her love for him. At that moment, the Black Bulls arrive, and Charmy hands Mimosa the food from her Sheep Cook, which replenishes the latter’s mana.

LIDA 👾 リダ CR: Jojo's Bizarre Adventure @BasedLIDA So, you're telling me that Charlotte has finally confessed her feelings, her love to Yami face to face for the first time ever BUT Yami didn't hear it since he was unconscious during that precious moment. WHY??? It's not even funny dude let the ship sail already! #BCspoilers So, you're telling me that Charlotte has finally confessed her feelings, her love to Yami face to face for the first time ever BUT Yami didn't hear it since he was unconscious during that precious moment. WHY??? It's not even funny dude let the ship sail already! #BCspoilers https://t.co/E6TIBz4QVN

Mimosa uses her magic to heal Yami and Nacht. Asta tries to return Yami’s katana to him. However, the captain promises to give it away to the boy after he secures himself a replacement. Yami thanks Charlotte for encouraging him but seems to have missed her confession entirely.

The Black Bulls thank Nacht, who expresses his disdain for people who lack discipline. But concluding that he is also of a similar nature, Nacht resolves to live with everyone and finally returns home.

The editor’s note, which Viz will undoubtedly remove, confirms that the war has ended.

Speculations

Rouge  @BlackClover_twt

#BCspoilers so we still have the dark triad around without confirmed deaths, 4 different qlipoth tree cocoons over the spade kingdom, 4th zogratis sibling, time & space devils as well as 6 more qlipoth devils, yami's demonified heart yet some ppl think the spade arc is over? so we still have the dark triad around without confirmed deaths, 4 different qlipoth tree cocoons over the spade kingdom, 4th zogratis sibling, time & space devils as well as 6 more qlipoth devils, yami's demonified heart yet some ppl think the spade arc is over?😭 #BCspoilers https://t.co/7qB9y8f9zY

Black Clover chapter 330 seems to mark the end of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Asta’s battle against Lucifero was the final battle of the arc, and any threats originating from this arc will be carried forth into the next. This mainly demotes the existence of a fourth Zogratis brother and the politics of the Underworld.

Adrammelech taking away Lucifero’s heart could mean that they plan to reuse its powers. The heart could be the core of the King of Devils, and the title of the king might depend on the possession of that core. With the crisis averted for now, the Devils of the Underworld might be planning something bigger.

It appears as though Adrammelech knew Lucifero was going to fail, which is a drastic attitude shift from the first time he appeared. This gives rise to the theory that Lucifero might have been sent by someone of an even higher power as a test case.

Black Clover Explained @BC_Explained #BCSpoilers

3/3

How will Yuno reconcile his ambitions of becoming Wizard King with the revelation of his heritage and “potential duties” as a prince of Spade?



Overall, I really enjoyed this arc. Lots of character development all around for Noelle, Yuno etc. (even Sekke ) 3/3How will Yuno reconcile his ambitions of becoming Wizard King with the revelation of his heritage and “potential duties” as a prince of Spade?Overall, I really enjoyed this arc. Lots of character development all around for Noelle, Yuno etc. (even Sekke #BCSpoilers 3/3How will Yuno reconcile his ambitions of becoming Wizard King with the revelation of his heritage and “potential duties” as a prince of Spade? Overall, I really enjoyed this arc. Lots of character development all around for Noelle, Yuno etc. (even Sekke 😂)

It is still unclear what Yuno’s status as a prince of the Spade Kingdom entails. The Qliphoth channel and its cocoons spread across the kingdom are left unattended.

In all probability, while the Spade Kingdom Raid arc might come to a close with Black Clover chapter 330, the act (or saga) will have to continue. Hopefully, the official translation releasing on April 17 will present a more cohesive picture.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh