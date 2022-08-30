Black Clover Chapter 336: Release date, what to expect, and more

Given the developments in the latest issue of author and illustrator Yuki Tabata's smash-hit manga series, fans cannot wait for Black Clover Chapter 336. With the previous issue ending in such an ambiguous manner, it's only natural for fans' curiosity to be piqued.

Unfortunately for fans, no veritable spoiler information is available for the upcoming Black Clover Chapter 336. However, fans thankfully do have a confirmed release date for the issue.

Follow along as this article breaks down all the available release information for Black Clover Chapter 336 and speculations about fan expectations.

Black Clover Chapter 336 has fans hopeful for answers about Asta's status, Lucius' location, and more

Release date and time, where to read

Rohit Singh @Rohitsj627

Its too sad to know that one of your favorite anime is about to end.



#BlackClover Its mean the final fight of the anime is only 7 days far. 🥲🥲Its too sad to know that one of your favorite anime is about to end. #BlackClover 335 #Asta Its mean the final fight of the anime is only 7 days far. 🥲🥲Its too sad to know that one of your favorite anime is about to end. #BlackClover #BlackClover335 #Asta https://t.co/Yq7hJDWaGx

While the lack of spoiler information on Black Clover Chapter 336 is frustrating, fans can expect it to arrive later this week. Thankfully, even if it doesn't, the issue's official release date is inching close.

The issue is set to release on Sunday, September 4, for most international readers. However, Japanese and select international fans will see the issue released early on Monday, September 5.

Readers can find the issue on either Shueisha's MANGAPlus website or on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free service that lets fans check out the first and three latest issues of a series, while the latter is a paid subscription that gives users access to the entire catalog of some specific series.

The issue is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (August 28)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (August 28)

British Time: 4 pm BST (August 28)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (August 28)

Indian time: 8.30 pm IST (August 28)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (August 28)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (August 29)

Australia Time: 12.30 am ACST (August 29)

What to expect (speculative)

Takemichi 竹道 @necipsaydan100

btw. Captains might even get devil magic to even be able to survive the attacks in the future? hmm?

#BlackClover336 #BlackClover335

#Asta Haven't seen Yuno since the new arc started, which probably means Yuno timed it perfectly and got hold of Asta when Sister Lily attacked!btw. Captains might even get devil magic to even be able to survive the attacks in the future? hmm? Haven't seen Yuno since the new arc started, which probably means Yuno timed it perfectly and got hold of Asta when Sister Lily attacked! btw. Captains might even get devil magic to even be able to survive the attacks in the future? hmm?#BlackClover336 #BlackClover335 #Asta

Given the previous issue's final moments, Black Clover Chapter 336 will likely take one of the two general narrative routes. The first would see perspectives from within the Clover Kingdom Royal Capital, where those still at Asta's ceremony would take in the events that unfolded. The other may follow Lucius and Asta, assuming the two were teleported to the same location.

The former route will likely focus on Yami Sukehiro, William Vangeance, Noelle Silva, Mimosa Vermillion, and Secre Swallowtail. These five are the closest to Asta or Julius Novachrono, giving them the highest stakes in the previous issue's events.

In this case, fans can expect the two Captains mentioned above to discuss the way forward with their colleagues. There will also likely be some internal exposition for the two Captains, who now must accept that their friend has turned into an indisputable enemy.

Likewise, Mimosa, Noelle, and Secre should also be given a chance to share their feelings. The three were particularly distressed upon Asta's disappearance, and it would undoubtedly be in Tabata's best interest to further build his protagonist's relationship with the three.

This would likely crescendo into the issue's final moments, where a concrete plan for the Clover Kingdom's forces' response may be teased. While the entire plan is unlikely to be laid out, fans may see at least the general strategy or approach the Clover Kingdom will take in this final battle.

The latter route, meanwhile, could take on many different forms depending on the exact circumstances and situations of the characters involved. However, this article will assume that Asta and Lucius have ended up in the same place following their departure. This would most likely translate into Asta being imprisoned in Lucius' base of operations.

A potential twist could be that Lucius' base of operations is in the human world rather than the Underworld, where devils live. Further excitement could then be generated by having Yuno and the other Black Bulls lying in wait, explaining where they've been. This may also create a scenario that sees Asta quickly freed.

This could give fans a look at post-time-skip Asta and Yuno fighting together, which could, in turn, demonstrate how Paladins can be beaten. This would certainly be interesting to see, as it allows Yuno to finally break into the Saint Stage ranks, with his last canonically confirmed stage being Stage Zero.

In this scenario, the rest of the issue would likely focus on their fight. It's unlikely that Lucius would depart in Black Clover Chapter 336, considering how he wants to restrain Asta, the world's flaw, for future battles.

However, this is all speculation, with only Yuki Tabata knowing what will occur in Black Clover Chapter 336. While it's always fun for fans to speculate on what's to come, it's better to keep an open mind.

Be sure to keep up with all the details regarding Black Clover anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das