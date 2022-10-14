Black Clover chapter 341 sees Tabata introduce his own Uchiha tragedy

Black Clover chapter 341 spoilers were released late on Wednesday evening, bringing with them a plethora of information and new characters for fans to parse through. Of chief concern, however, is some news regarding Yami Sukehiro, made clear in the chapter by his sister Ichika, suggesting that he massacred his entire clan/family.

While Black Clover chapter 341 is chock-full of exciting information and developments, this is undoubtedly the highlight for many fans. Given how much love Yami has shown for the Black Bulls over the years, many find the suggestion that he could kill his clan/family reprehensible.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps Black Clover chapter 341 spoilers, as well as focuses on this Yami reveal and looks at what it may mean for the series’ immediate future.

Black Clover chapter 341’s Yami reveal could set up future feud between master and student

Black Clover chapter 341 spoilers begin by emphasizing the arrival of 3 new Ryuzen Seven members, all of whom are training Asta. Ichika is revealed to be 24 years old before having a “normal conversation” with Asta, likely meaning one where she speaks to him as an equal rather than talking down to him.

She explains that Hino Country is currently unstable and that Ryuya’s right eye helps govern it since it can see every event presently occurring. She calls his right eye Clairvoyance, and it becomes apparent that Ichika is a Ryuya fangirl. She gives Asta a mini-lecture, essentially saying that despite having no Yoryoku, Ryuya’s Clairvoyance, wisdom, and popularity let him unite the volatile Hino Country.

Ichika questions Asta if an outsider like him can understand how great Ryuya is, saying she’s greatly indebted to him, which Asta says the same for him but with Yami. Ichika then says Yami is the lowest, and she doesn’t want to hear of him, accusing him of killing their entire clan/family in Black Clover chapter 341’s final moments.

Unfortunately, Black Clover chapter 341’s final panels also emphasize a break for the series next week, meaning fans won’t get elaboration on Ichika’s accusation for quite some time. As a result, fans are left pondering not only whether this accusation from Ichika is true or not but the implications it may have if true.

There is always the possibility that Ichika is mistaken, simply accusing Yami of killing their clan/family because he suddenly disappeared from the country. Such a plot point would also give Ichika a reason to accompany Asta back to the Clover Kingdom’s continent and reunite her with her brother by the series’ end.

If Ichika is correct, however, then fans will have to take a long look at Yami’s role in the series up to this point. Having always been the fearless leader of the Black Bulls who cares for his subordinates deep down, the characterization he’s had thus far is almost dichotomous to this latest revelation.

One possible way of reconciling this is for the series’ author and illustrator, Yuki Tabata, to introduce the idea of Yami sacrificing himself for the Hino Country’s greater good. With good reason, however, many would liken this storyline to Naruto’s Itachi Uchiha, likely resulting in backlash for Tabata’s writing style if this occurs.

One way of circumventing this similarity could be to have had the clan turn against Yami rather than Yami going against the clan. Given how strong Ichika and Yami appear to be, it’s possible that their births sent shockwaves of fear throughout their clan/family. Thus, the older brother Yami chose to save himself and his younger sister by murdering their clan/family.

Then, in a manner very similar to Itachi and Sasuke, he could have chosen to leave Ichika alive and flee to give her the life she deserves to live. While still eerily identical to Itachi and Sasuke’s story and relationship, fans would likely be able to accept such a tangential similarity, with the core of the plot point being flipped.

However, this is all speculation, with fans not even sure whether or not Yami truly murdered his clan/family as of Black Clover chapter 341’s spoilers. With at least two weeks until further elaboration on this plot point, all fans can do is try and piece things together in the meantime.

