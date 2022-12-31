Black Clover chapter 347: Why Asta is likely immune to Yrul's illusion, explained

Black Clover chapter 347’s spoilers and raw scans have specifically introduced some shocking revelations and developments to the series at large and the Hino Country Arc. Fans not only saw a new form of attack used by Paladin Yrul, but also learned (thanks to the attack) that Yami Ichika may be confused on who exactly massacred her entire clan.

However, the most exciting development of the yet-to-be-officially-released Black Clover chapter 347 is Asta’s arrival at the end of the issue. With his arrival, fans are incredibly excited to see how he will fair against Yrul’s illusionary attack, which has seemingly scared every member of the Ryuzen Seven present besides those training with him.

Black Clover chapter 347’s new tactics may prove futile against Asta, who has been living his worst nightmare

Why Asta is likely immune

Black Clover chapter 347 starts out with Sister Lily and her Paladins making a major comeback, first by way of a combination of Ice and Spatial Magic spell from Sister Lily and Heath Grice. Yrul then unleashes an illusion spell which shows the enemy their own fears based on their memories.

Kezokaku’s is used as a gag, with her seeing a giant frog, while Ichika’s is much more real, showing her own father from her childhood. It’s here that fans learn that in his drunken ravings about the lack of war and wanting to rebuild the Yami clan, her father implied to force feed Ichika a potion which draws out the “demonic potential” of the clan members.

Black Clover chapter 347 then reveals, through Ichika’s memories, that it may have been her who ended up massacring her own clan. This is further supported by one last memory of her father saying “as expected of my child, Ichika.” The other Ryuzen Seven, meanwhile, are struggling to stand but are as determined to win as ever.

beatrizᶻ @rainIady About the ilusions of fear, I think Asta either fears himself the most (like, fear of being weak), or the ilusion won't work on him, cuz he is living his worst fear right now. #BCSpoilers About the ilusions of fear, I think Asta either fears himself the most (like, fear of being weak), or the ilusion won't work on him, cuz he is living his worst fear right now. #BCSpoilers https://t.co/kj4v6GfaPq

While Ichika questions her own strengths, Sister Lily prepares another attack as she promises the Ryuzen Seven that Lucius has spots for them in the new world as well. However, just as this attack is about to hit Ichika, Asta appears before her and deflects it, reminding Ichika of how her brother, Sukehiro, would often protect her from their father’s abuse, with the chapter ending here.

One of the biggest clues from Black Clover chapter 347 which hints that Asta may be immune to Yrul’s spell is it being confirmed as functioning off of the memories of its target. While Asta has been predominantly fearless throughout the series thus far, fans have (more recently) seen him live his worst nightmare of his own admission.

With this in mind, the illusion may not work for Asta, as there’s nothing about his perception which can be affected. While he may have gotten his confidence back by training and reappearing on the battlefield, he’s not exactly far removed from these feelings of being useless and weak. Therefore, it’s possible that the illusionary spell will have no effect on him whatsoever.

beatrizᶻ @rainIady On that note, if first case scenario happens, only Yuno or Nero can pull him out of doubting himself, take for example the fight against Zagred or Yuno's whole behavior towards Asta. #BCSpoilers On that note, if first case scenario happens, only Yuno or Nero can pull him out of doubting himself, take for example the fight against Zagred or Yuno's whole behavior towards Asta. #BCSpoilers

If the spell does end up affecting him, however, Black Clover chapter 347’s context clues about the technique suggest that he may end up seeing himself. That is to say, he’ll see an incredibly weak and helpless version of himself which tries to convince the real Asta that this is who he really is, despite training to the point of getting the approval of Ryudo Ryuya and others.

Author Yuki Tabata would also likely do wonders with such a development in Black Clover chapter 347 and beyond, giving Asta time to express how he personally feels he has grown. Such introspectives for Asta are few and far between in the series thus far, and there would be no better time to implement one than in the buildup to the likely second half of the series’ final arc.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with Black Clover chapter 347 having yet to be officially released. As a result, official translations may change the interpretations seen in spoilers and raw scans, which would subsequently affect the aforementioned theory and the various ways in which it may unfold.

