Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers reveal that Lucius' plans are more sinister than anyone thought

Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers were released on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, bringing with them an exciting issue that seemingly sees Asta rescue Sister Lily. However, her salvation comes with a caveat, with spoilers confirming that Asta will face Lucius Zogratis in their final battle sometime soon.

Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers also give fans an insight into exactly what Lucius’ plans are, revealing them to be much more sinister than even the most pessimistic of fan theories claimed. Without a doubt, if the alleged spoilers are true, Lucius proves himself as the most evil villain in the series thus far.

Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers confirm Lucius’ happy new world as one in which he has total control

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers begin with Lily falling to the ground and apologizing to Asta, seemingly having been freed from Lucius’ control. Fans then see a flashback of Sister Lily’s inner thoughts, revealing that she originally became a nun to help reach equality for all. However, she realized that the church was just as corrupt and ran away from it.

Returning to the present, Lily says she at least wanted to “save someone,” so she went to the orphanage. Ryudo Ryuya then arrives, telling Lily that Asta got stronger since she saved him, and now it’s Asta’s turn to save her. Lily then confirms that the decisive battle in the Clover Kingdom, as well as Lucius’ “Day of Judgment,” is in three days from now.

It’s then revealed that Lucius has integrated his Soul Magic with the Body, Bone, and Blood Magic of the other Zogratis siblings. This has given him god-like power and abilities, including creating people from scratch. Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers then divulge Lucius’ ultimate plan of taking control of all the magic in the world, including in Hino Country.

Lily apologizes to Asta once more and says she’s embarrassed of herself, prompting Asta to say it’s not her fault and that he won’t let her take the blame. She thanks him and faints, with Ryuya confirming that she’s not dead, but Lucius must be defeated for her to wake up. Asta then says he’ll defeat Lucius for sure before turning to the five-headed dragon and saying he’ll slay it himself as the issue ends.

Lucius’ sinister plan

Easily the most startling part of Black Clover chapter 350 is the reveal of Lucius’ current abilities and goals, both of which are some of the most sinister in the series thus far. Additionally, these two pieces of information combine to create a truly disturbing picture of what Lucius plans to do after taking control of all the magic in the world.

Now able to create human bodies and people from scratch, Lucius likely wants to take control over all the magic in the world to redistribute it to the “perfect beings” he’ll create. The Paladins are likely a prototype of this perfect being, with Lucius probably moving on from making Paladins due to the latest developments with Sister Lily.

Black Clover chapter 350 also specifies that Lucius has integrated his Soul Magic with his siblings’ Bone, Blood, and Body Magic. This suggests that he already has the ability to take control of all the magic in the world. This also allows him to create the new bodies of “perfect beings” to which he’ll transfer the magic he controls.

Fans will likely see Asta and his allies being forced to go against an army of these “perfect beings” when the time for the final fight comes. Likewise, they may possess some similar magic attributes since Lucius has likely already begun collecting the magic attributes of the Clover Kingdom citizens in preparation for his perceived eventual success.

In summation

While this final point is purely speculative, Black Clover chapter 350 spoilers and the confirmed information they provide is more than enough to paint Lucius as the series’ most sinister villain. If Asta and co are unable to stop him, Lucius’ new world will be a living hell for all opposed to him.

