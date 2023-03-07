Black Clover chapter 354: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 354 is set to be released on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the previous issue’s wrap-up of the Hino Country subarc’s main plotline, fans have no idea where the series will go next. This has created an unprecedented amount of hype for the next issue.

No verifiable spoiler information on Black Clover chapter 354 is available right now. However, fans do have officially confirmed release information about the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Black Clover chapter 354 while speculating on what to expect.

Black Clover chapter 354 likely to focus on Black Bulls, show their plan to make it to Asta

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 354’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, March 12, 2023, for most international fans. For select international readers, the issue will be released in the early morning hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources: Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that allows readers to access an entire series.

Black Clover chapter 354 is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, March 12

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, March 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, March 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, March 13

Chapter 353 recap

At the beginning of Black Clover chapter 353, Ryudo Ryuya explained that by slaying the dragon with Anti-Magic, Asta was able to blow away the clouds that covered many of Hino’s islands. He then thanked Asta for helping him show the people a clear sky.

Ryuya added that Lucius could resurrect people on the level of Grand Magic Knights, as seen by Heath’s resurrection. He also revealed that the Black Bulls were figuring out a way to get him, so in the meantime, everyone else should recover.

Asta then attended a feast where he got drunk for the first time, learning about the legend of Ocha-ami. After the feast, he decided to soak in the hot spring but awkwardly intruded on Yami Ichika, who was equally embarrassed. The next day, he apologized to Ichika, but she told him that he would have to “take responsibility” for it.

The other Ryuzen Seven showed up and suggested a training session for Asta, who happily took them up on the offer as the issue ended.

What to expect (speculative)

While there are truly many directions Black Clover chapter 354 could take, one of the most likely is a focus on the Black Bulls and their efforts to rescue Asta from Hino Country. Ryuya's discussion of them in chapter 353 further supports this speculation.

Another possibility is a quick focus on Lucius. The issue might show how he’ll react and strategize after losing three of his four confirmed Paladins. Fans may learn about his plans for the Dark Triad members if there are any beyond siphoning their Magic Attributes from them.

Black Clover chapter 354 could also focus on Yuno, who has probably found a way to grow as much as Asta has since he first arrived in Hino Country. One of the biggest narrative constants of the series is Yuno and Asta always being neck and neck with each other. This pattern is likely to continue into the series’ final battle.

