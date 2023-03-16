Black Clover chapter 354: Why Noelle’s mother might be Lucius’s strongest weapon, explained

Black Clover chapter 354 spoilers and raw scans were released on March 14, bringing with them a truly and wholly unexpected edition. While fans were anticipating spending a bit more time in Hino Country Arc before Judgment Day Arc, author and illustrator Yuki Tabata has instead done a 3-day timeskip, beginning the series’ final conflict.

On the back of this development alone, Black Clover chapter 354 is one of the most shocking and exciting issues in recent memory for the series. However, the return of several deceased Clover Kingdom mages, including Acier Silva herself, makes it a truly remarkable, jarring, and exciting issue.

Black Clover chapter 354’s return of Acier Silva marks a nearly insurmountable obstacle for Clover Kingdom forces

Brief spoiler recap

Black Clover chapter 354’s alleged spoilers begin with a time-skip of 3 days to Judgment Day, where Lucius is seen with his Paladins getting ready to attack. Readers are then taken to the Clover Kingdom, where all of the Magic Knights are seen waiting. Yami and Charlotte have a conversation which ends with the former essentially saying they should go on a date after the battle is over.

The Spade and Heart Kingdoms are also seen preparing for Lucius’ attack, with the Diamond Kingdom surprisingly not seen here. Captain Jack is seen mumbling about slashing the enemy up when, at that very moment, Lucius arrives. In tow is someone who also looks like Nacht, but is actually revealed as Morgen Faust, who attacks Jack and severs his arm while putting a hole in his stomach.

Also shown to have been revived as a Paladin in Black Clover chapter 354 is Acier Silva, the mother of Noelle and Nozel Silva, who stands before Nozel. The lattermost even confirms it to be his mother, shouting out “mom,” as she floats down before him. She’s seen wearing her trademark Steel Magic armor, which made her famous as a Clover Kingdom mage.

Meanwhile, Morgen’s Paladin horns are shown to be the same as Lucifugus’, as Yami is shown to be so shocked that his cigarette falls from his mouth. Light begins breaking through the clouds as a small child is seen saying they see an angel as Lucius appears. The issue then comes to an end as the latter says that their plot to bring happiness to the world will begin.

Why Noelle’s mother may be Lucius’ strongest weapon

Antonio Fita @antonio_fita #BCSpoilers

NOOOOOOOOO WAAAAAAAY BRO.

Acier is back to fight the Silva and Vermillion family.

This fight is a big promise to hit right in the emotional of the characters and fandom as well.

NOOOOOOOOO WAAAAAAAY BRO.

Acier is back to fight the Silva and Vermillion family.

This fight is a big promise to hit right in the emotional of the characters and fandom as well.

While not much is known about Acier Silva’s specific techniques and strength levels as of Black Clover chapter 354, her reputation truly precedes her. One of the strongest mages in the series, Mereoleona Vermillion was once trained by Acier, who told Noelle Silva that she was never able to defeat her mother despite her immense strength and elemental advantage.

Another remarkable feat of strength for Acier comes from her mortally wounding Vanica Zogratis, a Devil user and Dark Triad member, despite recovering from childbirth. While these are unfortunately the only significant feats for Acier that fans are aware of, they prove her to be one of the strongest fighters in the series’ history.

Furthermore, this is the strength she had as a regular human during her standard lifetime. With Black Clover chapter 354 bringing her back as a Paladin, and presumably giving her both a stat boost and Devil’s magic to use, she’s undoubtedly one of the biggest threats on Lucius’ side. In fact, she may be just as big of a threat as Lucius herself, depending on what Devil magic she was given.

Asta @HerowithnoMagic #BCSpoilers OMG!!! Lucius brought back Natch's brother Morgan & Noelle's mother Acier Silva for the new chapter #BCSpoilers OMG!!! Lucius brought back Natch's brother Morgan & Noelle's mother Acier Silva for the new chapter

At the very least, she’s an opponent who merits the likes of Mereoleona Vermillion fighting her in order to have a legitimate chance at bringing her down. While Noelle herself has been compared to her mother in strength, especially when acquiring Saint Stage with the help of Water Spirit Undine, even she may not be able to be victorious in a hypothetical matchup.

While the exact limits of her power are purely speculative as of Black Clover chapter 354, fans will undoubtedly have a good idea of Paladin Acier’s strength sometime soon. Exactly who her opponent will be, however, is a major head-scratcher who Tabata will undoubtedly be surprising fans with.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

