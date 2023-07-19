Black Clover chapter 366 spoilers and raw scans: Ichika comes to see Yami as Asta easily overpowers Damnatio

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 366 out, fans of the manga saw a flashback of Finral taking Asta and Ichika to the Clover Kingdom. Soon after Asta's arrival, he went after Damnatio Kira as he aimed to avenge his friends who got defeated by the Paladin.

The previous chapter saw Secre having to sit out of the fight as her Healing Magic would come undone if she were to be taken down. Thus, she was left to witness her friends get defeated by Damnatio Kira. Upon no longer being able to see her friends face such an ordeal, she called out to Asta for help, which is when he returned to the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover chapter 366 spoilers: Asta slices Damnatio using Zetten

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 366, the upcoming chapter is set to be titled Main Performer. The chapter will begin with a flashback of the Hino Country as Yosuga and Ichika arrived to bid their farewell to Asta. As Asta said his goodbyes and thanked the Hino Country people for all their help, Finral arrived to pick up Asta.

While Asta seemed happy to see Finral, Shogun Ryuya Ryudo had something much more important to ask him. Ryuya knew that one more person could join Asta and go to the Clover Kingdom, hence he suggested Finral take Ichika with them. Ichika rejected this idea at first as she believed that her place was with Ryuya.

That's when Yosuga Mushogatake assured Ichika that he will make sure to protect the Shogun and the Hino Country. Ryuya added to this and told Ichika to go to the Clover Kingdom and reunite with her older brother Yami Sukehiro.

“Ichika, go and see Yami…!! And then, definitely come back alive…!!”

Ichika finally agreed to the idea and joined Asta in going to the Clover Kingdom with Finral. Thus, all three of them entered the Door of Fate and reached the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover chapter 366 then showed Asta having arrived at the Clover Kingdom. He was left angry upon seeing his Magic Knight squad mates being beaten and left in such a sorry state. That's when Damnatio tried to intimidate him. However, Asta felt confident in himself as he asked Finral to focus on medical treatment, while he would take on the Paladin by himself.

Asta whipped out his Demon Slasher Katana and walked toward Damnatio to fight him. He was certain that he was going to win and was left unfazed by Damnatio's threats. Damnatio used his Air Magic to pass judgment on Asta, however, Asta canceled it out using his Anti-Magic. Damnatio was left surprised by this as Finral could understand that Asta had become more adept at using Anti-Magic.

Asta remarked Damnatio's magic to be very incompatible with his Anti-Magic. Following that, he questioned Damnatio's morals as he was contradicting his statements about justice and peace. Right after, Black Clover chapter 366 spoilers showed Asta slashing Damnatio using his Zetten.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 366

Black Clover chapter 366 saw Ichika joining Asta to go to the Clover Kingdom. Hence, fans might soon be able to see her interactions with her brother Yami Sukehiro and other members of the Black Bulls. As for Damnatio, while Asta did slash the Paladin, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released to find out his true status.

Unfortunately, Black Clover is set to be on a break next week.

