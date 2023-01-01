Black Clover: Has Asta mastered Zetten? Explained

One of the biggest questions following the unofficial release of Black Clover chapter 347 is whether or not Asta has mastered Zetten. While his reappearance on the battlefield at the end of the issue would seemingly suggest this, it’s not certain.

Furthermore, both directions provide similar plot value and depth to the upcoming issues of Black Clover. However, one is undoubtedly more likely to be revealed to be the case thanks to its greater impact from a narrative standpoint.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Upcoming Black Clover issues will see Asta fight Sister Lily, possibly debut Zetten in the process

DarkSukehiro @DarkSukehiro

And now that Lily is in the same location were the Ryuzen got defeated i feel like she might either alter Lucius,summon more paladins or try to finish off Asta🤔

#BCSpoilers Asta arriving to help the other Ryuzens could indicate Asta's Zetten is probably close to being completeAnd now that Lily is in the same location were the Ryuzen got defeated i feel like she might either alter Lucius,summon more paladins or try to finish off Asta🤔 Asta arriving to help the other Ryuzens could indicate Asta's Zetten is probably close to being completeAnd now that Lily is in the same location were the Ryuzen got defeated i feel like she might either alter Lucius,summon more paladins or try to finish off Asta🤔👀#BCSpoilers

The latest Black Clover issue has raised a plethora of questions regarding whether or not Asta has finally mastered Zetten. While one would assume the conclusion of his training to mean that he has indeed mastered the technique, this is far from confirmed currently in the story.

Asta arriving at the battlefield having mastered Zetten, as well as having him master it during his fight with Sister Lily provide different narrative values and impacts. Similarly, both allow him to reach the expected end goal of freeing Sister Lily from Lucius’ clutches, by using his Anti-Magic to negate her Paladin transformation.

The Zetten is most likely required for this, since it would allow Asta to deliver the most concentrated blast of Anti-Magic seen in Black Clover thus far. With that in mind, fans can expect Asta to master the Zetten by the end of this upcoming fight if he hasn’t done so already.

jordan @_vintAgeBoI Zetten is a multiplier in strength so ofc it’ll amplify everything, DU is a multiplier as well where the combination of Asta strength and Liebe’s AM. So soon we will see what Zetten + DU will equal out to. Any names for Asta’s Zetten technique. SLIGHT chance he gets a new form Zetten is a multiplier in strength so ofc it’ll amplify everything, DU is a multiplier as well where the combination of Asta strength and Liebe’s AM. So soon we will see what Zetten + DU will equal out to. Any names for Asta’s Zetten technique. SLIGHT chance he gets a new form https://t.co/BTKzV1MD7f

However, all signs are currently pointing to Asta having already mastered his Zetten during his training with Mushogatake Yosuga and Tenmanyashiki Fujio. It’s implied that Yosuga was asked by Ryudo Ryuya to help Asta perfect his Zetten.

Therefore, it seems incredibly unlikely that Yosuga would betray Ryuya's trust by letting Asta arrive on the battlefield before his Zetten was mastered. This seems especially likely, given how the other Ryuzen Seven members have been characterized as having a great reverence and respect for Ryuya, which presumably extends to both Yosuga and Fujio.

However, another alternative could be that Yosuga feels Asta needs real-life combat experience in order to fully perfect his Zetten. While the former wasn’t holding back by any means when fighting the latter thanks to Fujio’s constant support spells, Asta may have simply not been able to tap into what’s needed to master Zetten in a training scenario.

Another current plot point that suggests that Asta hasn’t fully mastered Zetten yet is Black Clover chapter 347’s introduction of Yrul’s illusionary magic. Based on what has been seen so far, it functions by showing the target what their greatest fears are based on their own memories.

While many are theorizing that the spell may not have any effect on Asta since he’s currently living his greatest fears, an alternative theory is that he’ll see a version of himself.

The doppelganger would essentially berate Asta for being weak, referencing the failures he himself has thought of, as well as his inability to master Zetten.

It could be this goading by a falsified version of himself that gives Asta the drive he needs to finally master his Zetten. None of this has happened as of the unofficially released Black Clover chapter 347, but many fans agree that it’s very much a possibility.

Furthermore, it would deepen the narrative of Asta’s current training arc by emphasizing that he had to overcome himself to master Zetten.

However, this is all speculative as of this article’s writing, with the alleged return of Asta to the battlefield in Black Clover chapter 347 not being officially released yet.

