Black Clover: How the Dark Triad made Noelle and Yuno different from Asta, explained

In Yuki Tabata's Black Clover, the Dark Triad arc has influenced character development for each primary character of the series, including Asta, Yuno, and Noelle. The introduction of the Dark Triad in the story of Black Clover hasn't only given the Magic Knights a reality check but also provided an impetus to surpass their limits.

The Dark Triad, which includes characters like Dante, Zenon, and Vanica, are possessed by high-ranking devils. Moreover, they have not only caused chaos in the Clover Kingdom but also served as the scaffold around which other characters of the manga have new identities, new powers, and of course, despair.

While Asta has always come to the rescue in moments of peril, Noelle and Yuno, in their fights against the members of the Dark Triad, have found a new meaning to their purpose. For Yuno, he discovered his own identity, but with Noelle, she has unlocked her latent potential. On the other hand, Asta, despite defeating one member of the Dark Triad, also learned the true meaning of despair.

The Dark Triad in Black Clover gave Yuno and Noelle a moment to shine and a reality-check to Asta

Right from the beginning of the Dark Triad arc, it was made clear that the members of the Dark Triad are possessed by high-ranking demons. Besides, they can even unlock over 70 percent of the devil's powers. Their objective was to recreate the Tree of Qliphoth and allow the devils to enter the living world.

However, they had to face off against the Magic Knights. The Dark Triad arc is one of the best arcs in the Black Clover because, in this arc, the central characters of the story found out about their latent potential. However, Asta, who always comes to the rescue, nearly all the time had to take a backseat, even if it was for a while.

Yuno, the rival of Asta, found out about the truth of his birth, and that marked a huge character development for him. Fighting against Zenon Zogratis of the Dark Triad, who annihilated Golden Dawn, Yuno sought nothing but revenge. With Wind Spirit Bell by his side, Yuno's Wind magic clashed against the bone magic of Zenon.

Even though he lost against Zenon on a previous note, a rejuvenated Yuno surpassed his limits and sought vengeance. In this Dark Triad arc, Yuno also learned the truth about his birth - he was the prince and the heir to the Spade Kingdom throne, i.e., a royalty. This revelation influenced new powers for Yuno. Against a devil-possessed Zenon Zogratis, Yuno unlocked Star Magic and defeated his opponent without any help from Asta.

On the other hand, despite being royalty, Noelle, who once couldn't control her water magic, surpassed her limits against Vanica/Megicula of the Dark Triads of Black Clover. Megicula, the high-ranking devil, was why Noelle's mother was cursed and died a mortal death.

Therefore, it gave Noelle a reason to surpass her limits and become a spitting image of her mother Acier. With Undine, the Water Spirit, by her side, Noelle clad herself in Spirit Dive form and crushed the heart of Megicula. What's interesting here is that Noelle didn't require aid from Asta, which is rare in Black Clover.

Throughout the course of the story of Black Clover, Asta has always been the Messiah. However, for the first time, he tasted true despair from the Dark Triad. Despite defeating Dante, the leader of the Dark Triad, with the help of his mentor Yami Sukehiro in a majestic fashion, Zenon came to capture Yami and dealt a massive blow to the Black Bulls.

Like Noelle and Yuno, Asta also had character development, fighting against the members of the Dark Triad. However, for Noelle and Yuno, it was extremely personal. On the one hand, the Dark Triad killed Yuno's parents, and on the other, Magicula, who possesses Vanica, cursed Noelle's mother, Acier.

It's true that they kidnapped Yami Sukehiro, the person whom Asta looks up to for the most other than Yuno. However, this provided him with a moment for further character development so that Asta doesn't become a catalyst to Noelle and Yuno's success, which he did in the most occasion in Black Clover.

