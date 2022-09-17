Black Clover: Introducing a new power system is a brilliant move from Tabata

Black Clover Chapter 338’s unofficial release early on Friday brought with it some much-needed clarity on the exact direction the series is headed in. While fans have showed no signs of distrusting author and illustrator Yuki Tabata’s designs, they were curious as to exactly where the series’ Hino Country subplot was heading.

Now, with the introduction of the new Sorcery power system, fans can finally see exactly why Black Clover has taken the time to visit Hino Country. In addition to Asta’s training with the Seven Ryuzen, it seems he’ll also be learning something from this newest power system as well.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all the reasons why Black Clover’s choice to introduce a new power system is a brilliant move.

Black Clover’s choice to add a power system adds avenues of progression, worldbuilding depth, and more

What a new power system adds

DarkSukehiro @DarkSukehiro



Tabata is Legendary

#BCSpoilers Crazy how Tabata foreshadowed this power system in the first Dungeon arc of BlackCloverTabata is Legendary Crazy how Tabata foreshadowed this power system in the first Dungeon arc of BlackClover 💯🔥Tabata is Legendary 😫💪❤🔥#BCSpoilers https://t.co/MzBEy00N8F

One of the best things Black Clover’s new Sorcery power system adds to the series at large is additional avenues of progression for both Asta and other characters. Asta’s case in particular is especially exciting, potentially giving him a means of fighting, using some sort of magic in addition to his Anti-Magic.

While Ryudo Ryuya did say that the Sorcery system is the same as the Magic system, there could be different processes of conjuring or sources for the power seen in the Sorcery system.

If it’s not mana based, but is Ki based instead, then Asta now has a completely new set of skills to work with just in time for his battle with Lucius Zogratis.

Other characters could benefit from this as well, with Stage 0 or Saint Stage Mages possibly using Sorcery techniques to break into the Arcane Stage in terms of power.

This could then allow them to challenge Lucius’ Paladins, of which at least four seem to exist in the contemporary series. However, this number will likely grow much larger by the time Asta and Lucius finally confront one another.

Eternal🍥 @themarvelousfan I love Tabata's continuity grimoire power system.When the bandit have active spell their scroll is kept opened like its counterpart Grimoire #BCSpoilers I love Tabata's continuity grimoire power system.When the bandit have active spell their scroll is kept opened like its counterpart Grimoire #BCSpoilers https://t.co/k7OTVgIhra

In addition to the doors it opens strength-wise for certain Black Clover characters, the introduction of the Sorcery power system also does a lot for the series’ worldbuilding. Not much was known about the world beyond the Clover Kingdom’s continent at the start of the Hino Country subarc, so it’s great to see Tabata deepening the world during his time here.

The existence of the Sorcery power system also implies that some type of magical power system exists everywhere within the series' world. While it’s unlikely fans will learn of any others besides the Sorcery System before the series’ end, this could pave the way for spinoffs from Tabata himself or other mangaka.

Finally, the introduction of a shiny, new power system also reengages readers for what, to some, would have been an otherwise uninteresting training arc. While it’s likely that a very small section of readers would feel this way, the possibility that there are fans who would view the Hino Country subarc this way certainly exists.

jordan @_vintAgeBoI and he’s going to be trained by the “7” new techniques too #BCSpoilers Ok I love this new power system with scrolls and it’s some type of “sorcery” Imagine Asta mastering his sword skills and having sorcery abilities through the scrollsand he’s going to be trained by the “7” new techniques too #BCSpoilers Ok I love this new power system with scrolls and it’s some type of “sorcery” Imagine Asta mastering his sword skills and having sorcery abilities through the scrolls 😭🔥 and he’s going to be trained by the “7” new techniques too😭🔥 https://t.co/Yh5gAcqfRy

It also resets Asta’s progression if he’s eligible to use the Sorcery power system, which serves to reengage readers even further with its introduction. In many ways, it’s clear that Yuki Tabata’s decision to introduce a second power system into Black Clover was a brilliant idea.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

