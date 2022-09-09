Black Clover: Why the appearance of Asta's father is crucial for the plot

One of the most exciting issues of Black Clover in recent history was released last week, ending with an ominous cliffhanger for our protagonist Asta. The chapter’s final panels saw the young hero unconscious on the shores of an unfamiliar beach and a silhouetted figure approaching him.

Many Black Clover fans theorize the land to be Hino Country, Yami Sukehiro’s homeland and in-series analog for Japan, and the person to be Asta’s father. There are several reasons fans feel this is his father, and plenty of answers such a choice would provide to the series’ events thus far.

Furthermore, it could give the series’ author and illustrator Yuki Tabata the perfect opportunity to pay further homage to Tite Kubo’s Bleach by introducing a certain trope. Follow along as this article breaks down why the appearance of Asta’s father is crucial for Black Clover’s plot.

Black Clover’s choice to introduce Asta’s father could introduce new power systems, explain past accolades, and more

With Black Clover’s final arc having officially begun via its August return from hiatus, things quickly ramped up as Lucius Zogratis appeared at the end of the first issue post-hiatus. His power, goals, and abilities were all made abundantly clear through what followed, all of which served to add gravitas to the enemy Asta and co now face.

Lucius’ powers were revealed to be Soul Magic, Time Magic, and Gravity Magic, with his goals set as ruling over the next stage of humanity, the Paladins, as the Wizard Emperor. His abilities and the means to such an end were also displayed, with his gifting Sister Lily the devil Beelzebub’s magic, transforming her into a Paladin.

While Asta and Lucius fought as the situation progressed, it became clear that the former was no match for the latter. Conversely, Lucius’ Soul Magic (and presumably his other Magic Attributes) were shown ineffective against Asta due to the Anti-Magic attribute he possesses. Thus, the two seem to be in a relative stalemate with one another at best, and Asta unable to claim victory at worst.

This was as far as their fight developed before Asta was teleported to his current location, where fans wait with bated breath to see what happens next. The most likely outcome will be that the figure is indeed the boy’s father, and for good reason.

The first would be to provide the series with relative narrative parity given the introduction of Licita, Asta’s mother, over the course of the previous two arcs. Much like Naruto’s choice to introduce the titular ninja’s mother shortly after introducing his father, Black Clover seems set to follow a similar narrative path.

There are also the explanations such an introduction can provide and the doors it opens. A major example of the former would be Asta’s affinity with Ki, which he learned from Yami with almost no difficulties whatsoever, despite the technique being of Hino Country Origin. If Asta’s father is from the Hino Country, this explains why he’s so adept at the skill.

There’s also the fact that Hino Country is an altogether separate continent from where the Clover Kingdom is located, potentially giving way to different power systems. This could allow Asta to receive a second Magic Attribute or other means of combat, allowing further narrative parity with Yuno’s recent acquisition of a second, Star Magic Grimoire.

Even if a second power system isn’t introduced, Asta will likely, at a minimum, activate a new level of talent or skill with Ki. A major trope Black Clover hasn’t quite dived into yet is powers and abilities having a second stage. With an apparent stalemate between Lucius and Asta as the final arc gets underway, this would be the perfect time to introduce the concept.

However, this is all speculation as of this article’s writing, with no official Shueisha material being released yet, which confirms Black Clover to have introduced Asta’s father. Even if spoilers and scans from the most trusted third-party sources are released, it would be best for Black Clover fans to wait for the official release to confirm as much.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

