Bleach TYBW part 2 Episode 1: Every Difference between anime and manga

With the release of Bleach TYBW part 2 Episode 1, the anime has finally returned as the battle between Shinigami and Quincy is set to resume. The previous part ended with Ichigo Kurosaki training with the Royal Guard, while Ishida Uryu betrayed his friends and joined Yhwach and became part of the Wandenreich army.

Considering that the anime has resumed after 10 years since it previously came to a halt, the mangaka Tite Kubo is heavily involved with the production. With that, there are several changes that can be noticed by fans through the episodes that are getting released.

There were numerous differences between the anime and manga content of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1: Every change made by the anime

1) Yhwach scene at the very beginning

Yhwach as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Yhwach's history and birth are to be discussed much later in the story, the first scene of Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 showcased a scene depicting his birth. Upon being born, everyone held him in high reverence due to his powers. As time passed by, he grew stronger and slowly became the Wandenreich King fans know today.

The sequence must have been added as the first scene of the anime to set the tone and make fans prepared for the same.

2) The Sternritters' frustration towards Yhwach was depicted differently

Bazz-B as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the manga, the Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth was standing next to his Sternritters when Yhwach announced Ishida Uryu as his successor. Thus, when Bazz-B tried to protest Yhwach's decision, Jugram stopped him himself. However, in the anime, due to his respect for the Wandenreich King, Bazz-B decided to stay quiet.

Additionally, in the manga, Bazz-B was only seen complaining about Yhwach's decision to Mask De Masculine, BG9, and Cang Du. However, in the anime, he had a much larger audience to see his tantrum.

3) Bambietta Basterbine's scene was altered

Bambietta Basterbine as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1, Bambietta Basterbine was seen asking a fellow Wandenreich soldier to come to his room immediately after Yhwach's announcement. However, in the manga, it happened a lot later.

Additionally, in the manga, she seemed to be not bothered much by Yhwach's decision, but that was not the case in the manga.

In the manga, Bambietta seemed overly tense about Wandenreich's future.

4) Jugram Hashwalth's derivation was revealed in the manga

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After speaking to Bazz-B, Jugram was shown next to Yhwach and Uryu to attack the Soul Society in the anime. However, the manga gave fans an idea of what the Sternritter Grandmaster thought about Yhwach's decision.

Jugram was certain that Yhwach had made the declaration to the Sternritter to cause unrest amongst them, which might inadvertently help the Wandenreich King to control Uryu.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki's family was shown in the manga

Isshin Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 did not show Ichigo's family, as per the manga content, they were to be shown in the series of sequences. Given that he has been missing for some time, Yuzu Kurosaki is shown to be worried about her elder brother.

Meanwhile, her sister Karin and father Isshin were shown to be having a fun time.

6) Renji and Rukia's flashback

Rukia and Renji as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1 gave fans a glimpse of Renji Abarai and Rukia Kuchiki training under Ichibē Hyōsube, the leader of the Zero Squad. However, in the manga, the scene had an additional sequence.

After Rukia and Renji learned about Byakuya Kuchiki having recovered, they began thinking about their embarrassing training under Senjumaru Shutara. They were left speechless at the thought that the 6th division captain would also have to go through the same fate.

7) Ichigo was shown training with the Zero Squad leader

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the anime showed Ichigo beginning to train with Zero Squad leader Ichibē Hyōsube, the manga had no such scene during the series of events in Bleach TYBW part 2 episode 1.

The only scene that matched the manga was that Ichigo was seen handling his Zanpakuto in both anime and manga.

These were all the differences we noticed between the content in Bleach TYBW Part 2 episode 1 and the manga. If you spotted any other differences, do feel free to comment down below.

