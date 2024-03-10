Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10: Izumo Kamiki reunites with Tsukumo

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10, titled Friends, was released on March 9, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks. The episode saw the Nine-Tails spirit completely possess Izumo Kamiki. However, she was saved by her mother, Tamamo Kamiki, who implored the spirit to return to her vessel.

Aside from that, the episode brought alive a heart-wrenching moment from Kazue Kato's manga. Undoubtedly, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 was a dexterous blend of action and drama. Once again, Studio VOLN has done a great job portraying the elements from the manga in anime form.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 highlights: Tamamo sacrifices her life to save her daughter, Izumo Kamiki

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 begins with Rin Okumura demonstrating his powers against a horde of zombies. The other Exwire members, led by Yukio also arrive at the scene to help Rin.

While Rin and others are busy fighting the zombies, Yukio checks on Izumo and realizes that she immediately needs exorcism. However, the girl tells him to go away since it's too late. At that moment in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10, the Nine Tails spirit completely takes over Izumo's body.

Izumo gets possessed by the Nine-Tails (Image via Studio VOLN)

Possessed by the evil spirit, Izumo turns into a menacing being. Yukio surmises that since it's an ancient demon with tremendous powers, only a Kamiki family member can do it.

At that moment, Izumo's mother arrives at the scene to help her daughter. Meanwhile, Rin and others handle the surrounding zombies.

Tamamo knocks out the possessed Izumo and humbly requests the Nine-Tails to return to her vessel. Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 discloses that Izumo's mother intends to die along with the Nine-Tails (considering she's already at death's door).

Izumo and her mother, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Izumo realizes that she has been wrong about her mother all her life. With her dying breath, Tamamo Kamiki calls her daughter her "treasure." She also assures Izumo that she (Izumo) will be fine since she has her loving friends, Uke, and Mike.

Meanwhile, Michael Gedoin fumes at his failure. So he wears the Mask of the Chosen to force a demon named Necrophager to possess him. Overwhelmed with a desire to defeat Gedoin, Izumo summons Uke and Mike, who gives her strength.

Michael Gedoin, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 then shows Izumo Kamiki performing a repose spirit act to obliterate Gedoin's horrifying form and reduce his visage.

Meanwhile, Renzo Shima appears with more zombies to prevent the Exwire members from escaping. At that moment, the backup team from Kyoto arrives to help the Exwires escape.

Izumo Kamiki reunites with Tsukumo and later returns home with the Exwires

After the events at the Illuminati lab, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 switches the location to a hospital, where Izumo Kamiki is seen recovering from her wounds.

Takara Nemu comes to visit her and informs her that the Order has taken control of the Illuminati hideout. He also informs Izumo that her sister, Tsukumo is alive. Naturally, this revelation shocks the girl and she enquires about her sister's whereabouts.

Nemu then gives her a key and reveals the location of Tsukumo. Following that, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 shows a heartfelt reunion between Izumo and Tsukumo. Yet, unfortunately, the little girl doesn't remember her elder sister.

Izumo and her sister, as seen in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 (Image via Studio VOLN)

Even though Izumo is happy knowing that her sister is safe, she breaks down because Tsukumo doesn't remember her. She vents her anger at Shiemi, knowing well that she's being unfair.

However, Shiemi is glad that her friend has finally managed to express her emotions, something that she couldn't do earlier.

Izumo returns home with her friends (Image via Studio VOLN)

After sharing a heartwarming moment with Shiemi, Izumo goes to her mother's grave. She pays her final respects to her mother and vows never to feel sorry for herself again.

The episode ends with Izumo returning to Tokyo with her friends (Rin and others), and reuniting with Paku.

