Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 will be released on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other affiliated channels, according to the anime's official site. However, most viewers outside Japan can stream the episode on March 9, 2024, at different times.

The previous episode of Blue Exorcist Season 3 saw Michael Gedoin revealing the secret behind the zombies. He also conducted the forceful transference of the Nine-Tailed Fox spirit from Tamamo Kamiki to her daughter, Izumo.

Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 release date and time for all regions

As per the anime's official website and original release schedule, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 is set to release on March 10, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels. However, international fans can watch the episode with English subtitles at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, March 9 10 am Central Standard Time Saturday, March 9 12 pm Eastern Standard Time Saturday, March 9 1 pm Brazil Standard Time Saturday, March 9 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, March 9 6 pm Central European Time Saturday, March 9 7 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday, March 9 11:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, March 10 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, March 10 3:30 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10

The Exwires, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Anime enthusiasts can watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 on the Crunchyroll platform with English subtitles after it airs on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, and other affiliated networks in Japan.

Aside from Crunchyroll, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10 can also be streamed on platforms such as Muse Asia, Aniplus Asia, and iQIYI, in selected countries.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 recap

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 begins with Michael Gedoin announcing his presence to Rin Okumura and others. He reveals how he manipulated the tourists of the Dream Inari into becoming his test subjects for the elixir's preparation.

Gedoin's evil nature makes Rin's skin crawl, as he cannot fathom whether the Illuminati's scientist is a demon or a human being. At that moment, the elixir capsules implanted within the zombies explode, which further transgresses their "human form."

Rin and Izumo, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

As Rin, Yukio, and others prepare themselves to face the grotesque being, they notice Izumo Kamiki. However, she shouts at Rin when he goes to save him.

Following that, the episode shows Gedoin conducting the transference of the Nine-tails from Tamamo to her daughter, Izumo.

While Izumo was confident that she could subjugate the Nine-tails, she failed to do it. Elsewhere, Rin confronts Shima and asks why he betrayed them. The Illuminati spy reveals that that's his actual nature.

Izumo Kamiki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Following that, the episode switches back to Izumo Kamiki fighting against the forced possession. She reminisces about the time she spent with her younger sister, Tsukumo, and also thinks about her friend, Paku.

At the same time, Izumo feels that she has always been harsh on her friends. Unable to suppress her true feelings, she shouts for help.

Rin hears Izumo's call and launches himself into the action. Michael Gedoin senses danger, so he orders a guard to open the vault to drop several zombies. The episode ends with Rin getting ready to face the zombified test subjects.

What to expect in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 10

Rin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio VOLN)

Since the latest installment covered Chapters 59, 60, and the first few pages of 61 from Kazue Kato's supernatural manga series, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Epiosde 10 will likely adapt the next two or three chapters.

In other words, fans can expect the episode to showcase Izumo Kamiki going berserk due to the forceful possession of the Nine-Tails. However, she will find unexpected help from a person dear to her. Additionally, the episode will likely show one of the most agonizing scenes from the manga.

