Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7: Rin Okumura and the Exwire infiltrate the Illuminati's base to rescue Izumo

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 was released on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other Japanese networks. The episode highlighted the Exwire infiltrating the Illuminati's underground base, while also unraveling the secret behind their experiment.

Aside from that, the latest installment also delved into the plight of Izumo Kamiki, as she desperately tried to escape from the Illuminati's clutches. Unlike the initial episodes, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 linearly adapted Kazue Kato's manga, without deviating from the source material.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 7.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 7 highlights: The Exwire enters the Illuminati base, while Izumo loses her familiars

After learning about Izumo's past from the Fox God Mike, Rin Okumura and others decide to find the Illuminati's laboratory and rescue both Izumo and Shima. The Fox God reveals in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 7 that he knows such a suspicious location in Inari.

Following that, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 7 switches the location to the Illuminati's base, from where Izumo tries to flee after creating a scene. At that moment, an Illuminati member reports to Gedoin of intruders at the front entrance. As such, he orders to throw some of the "failed" experiments at them.

Back to the Inari, Rin Okumura and other members of the Exwire realize that the people inhabiting the town are devoid of emotions such as anger or grief. It's as if they are brainwashed. It is then revealed that it's the effect of food resources found in this town.

The Exwire, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Thankfully, it didn't affect the Exwire members because they ate Shiemi's herbal sandwiches on the airplane. Nevertheless, the group discovers that a bus comes every now and then from the Dream Town Inari complex to pick up townsfolk. As such, they head to the suspicious apartment and find several guards stationed.

Yukio Okumura calls Mephisto Pheles for reinforcements, but the latter doesn't pay much attention to his plea. This prompts the Exwire to take the matter into their own hands and fight the guards.

After entering the building, Rin Okumura discovers a strange ghoul-like creature coming after them. Elsewhere in the Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 7, Shima confronts Izumo using Yamantaka, thus preventing her from leaving the base.

Rin and Yukio as seen in episode 7 (Image via Studio VOLN)

The episode switches back to the Exwire's location, where Yukio Okumura uses his gun to eliminate the ghoul. However, he discovers that it's still alive, even after taking a bullet to the brainstem.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 7 reveals that those ghouls are actually human beings, who were experimented on by Michael Gedoin. At that moment, the evil scientist shockingly discovers the identity of Satan's children (Rin and Yukio).

Since they are the organization's top-secret cautionary targets, he plans on capturing them, while feeding the rest of the intruders to thousand-in-one-class ghouls. As such, he orders a member to open the disposal and drop them into the feeding ground.

Shima, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The Exwire, on the other hand, are cornered by several undead ghouls. At that moment, a void opens and they drop into a pit. Following that, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 7 shifts to Izumo vs. Shima.

The Illuminati spy unleashes Yamantaka to kill Izumo Kamiki's familiars, Mike and Uke, who were like siblings to her. This breaks Izumo further, as she gets captured once again. Elsewhere, the Captain Commander of the Illuminati, Lucifer awakens and informs by phone that he wants to meet Gedoin and others.

On the other hand, the Exwire members realize that they have been separated after falling into the pit. In the pitch-black darkness, Rin Okumura shouts his teammates' names to find them.

The episode ends with Rin remembering the words Shima spoke during the True Cross Festival, that he cannot win unless he's prepared to become a "Killer."

