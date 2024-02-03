Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5: The Exwire reaches Shimane to save Izumo from Illuminati

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 was released on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, BS11, and other Japanese networks. Picking up the events from the previous installment, this episode saw the Yukio-led Exwire reach Shimane to save Izumo from the Illuminati.

Rin, Bon, Yukio, and everyone appeared determined to not only save their friend but also bring back Shima from the organization. Moreover, the episode explored Izumo's ordeal at the Illuminati and teased her past.

Similar to the previous installment, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 faithfully adapted the events from Kazue Kato's manga. It followed the events not only in a linear manner but also greatly executed the iconic scenes.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 highlights: Rin Okumura and others go to Shimane to find Izumo

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 begins with Izumo Kamiki waking up in the Illuminati's chamber, after seeing a dream about her mother and sister. In her dream, she accuses her mother of everything wrong that happened to her.

In another room, Shima also wakes up from the fatigue of summoning a Myo-oh class demon. When he learns from his subordinate that Izumo has regained her consciousness, he volunteers to go and check on her.

Elsewhere in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5, the exwire, led by Rin's brother, Yukio Okumura, leaves for Shimane Prefecture to search for Izumo and rescue her from the Illuminati group.

The Exwire leave for Shimane, as seen in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 (Image via Studio VOLN)

It is revealed that Takara gave Izumo a doll which he used as a tracker to locate her whereabouts. Following this, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 shows the Exwire team boarding a plane to reach Shimane.

Yukio Okumura informs everyone that every branch and headquarters of True Cross Order were attacked by the Seraphim's self-destruction. He also reveals the threat that the Illuminati group possessed, without divulging the sensitive details.

After reaching Shimane in Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5, the Exwire plans to go to their next stop, the Inari shrine. While Yukio looks around for the way, Rin notices Bon in a gloomy mood.

Rin and Bon, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

However, a light banter clears the air, and the duo becomes even more resolute in bringing their friends back. Following this, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 returns to the Illuminati's hideout, where Izumo shockingly discovers her mother in a brutal state.

Being a test subject to the Illuminati scientist Gedoin, her mother appeared in a lamentable state. Devoid of any feelings, the evil scientist tells Izumo that her mother is no longer of "use" to the Illuminati, which is why they brought her there.

Since he developed a means to ensure that a Kamiki family member can go through his "tests" irrespective of them being a second-class tamer, he wants Izumo to become her mother's replacement.

Gedoin and Izumo's mother (Image via Studio VOLN)

When she refuses, Gedoin blackmails her by saying that he will get her sister, Tsukumo to become his "test subject" instead. Undoubtedly, this compels the girl to accept the conditions.

After this, Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 returns to True Cross Order's Japan branch, where Mephisto Pheles is seen repairing the damaged barrier. When Shura arrives, he tells her that he has sent the Exwire after the Illuminati to save Izumo.

Although this shocks Shura, Mephisto reveals that he had no other choice. On the other side, the Exwire reaches their destination and calls Mephisto. Yukio mentions how the place feels like a "theme park."

Shimane, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

As soon as they begin their investigation, several store owners flock around them, requesting them to buy their goods. Following this, the group reaches near an Inari Shrine, where things are relatively quiet.

After investigating, they discover that the locals are interested in moving to a new complex called Peace Town Inari Housing Complex. However, they sense that the Illuminati may be connected to this place.

Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 then shows Takara Nemu arriving after purchasing an expensive doll. He then channels a local spirit (Izumo's familiar) that knows about the girl and her connection to this land.

Following this, the episode shifts to the Illuminati's hideout, where Izumo discovers that Shima never considered anyone to be his friend. While this revelation shocks her, she realizes that she too never trusted anyone.

The episode then returns to Shimane, where the Exwire team members ask Izumo's familiar about her past. The spirit then enquires how they know Izumo and what sort of bond they hold.

Having learned their connection to the girl, the fox spirit agrees to tell them about the land and Izumo. Blue Exorcist season 3 episode 5 ends with the spirit beginning to reveal what happened five years ago to Izumo.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.