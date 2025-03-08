Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10: A final resolution happens with Shiro and the children

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10, released on March 8, 2025, shows the conclusion of Yuri Egin's role in the story as she deals with the aftermath of her death and a clash with Satan in Gehenna. Moreover, Shiro Fujimoto decides to keep living and protect baby Rin and Yukio Okumura, choosing to prove that he deserves to exist.

Another significant aspect of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10 is presenting the consequences of Satan's actions in the Bleu Night. This installment features the ramifications of his actions, which include the deaths of hundreds of Exorcists and Shemihaza and Mephisto having to deal with Lucifer's wrath as well.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10: Shiro chooses to live

Lucifer as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10 starts where the previous one left off, as Shiro Fujimoto wants to die after Yuri Egin's death while a Yeti rampages. However, he has a vision of a young Yuri trying to take care of him, and he decides that he wants to keep on living, killing the Yeti and deciding that Yukio and Rin Okumura deserve to exist as well.

This is coupled with the fact that Satan's actions have destroyed the Asylum, and Lucifer decides to walk away and attempts to destroy the vast majority of the place. Moreover, Rick, Yuri's friend, tries to find her, and that is how he ends up in the middle of the conflict, with the Asylum clones roaming free as well.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10 then has Lucifer deciding to destroy everything with his powers, but that is when he is stopped by Mephisto, who decides to challenge his brother. The King of Light tells his brother Samael that he cannot hold him for more than twenty seconds, but that is when Shemihaza steps in.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10: Lucifer is stopped and Yuri confronts Satan

Rin and Yukio as babies in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The second portion of episode 10 focuses on the former Exorcist Academy alumni and how they are dealing with the aftermath of the Blue Night while also showing Shura among other children. Meanwhile, Shemihaza manages to stop Lucifer's powers and calls him out on his hypocrisy for a body, claiming that someone who can destroy the world cannot be equal to normal humans.

As Shemihaza and Mephisto succeed in their plan to stop Lucifer, the episode moves to Gehenna as Satan, and Yuri Egin confronts each other, with the King of Demons insulting her and claiming that all this happened for not loving him. Yuri tries to explain that she wants demons and humans to understand each other, with Satan destroying her before she can continue talking.

Final thoughts

Yuri Egin as seen in Gehenna (Image via VOLN).

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10 concludes the main events of the titular arc, as Lucifer and Satan are vanquished, and Yuri Egin dies after giving birth. The next episode will likely focus on Shiro Fujimoto taking care of Rin and Yukio as he becomes their father.

