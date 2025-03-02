Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9: Satan is vanished as Yuri's tragic death takes place

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9, released on March 1, 2025, features the culmination of a story that has been built up from the beginning of the series, showing Yuri Egin's tragic death after giving birth and Satan being overpowered by Shiro Fujimoto. It is the genesis of the story and the anime has finally adapted this beloved moment from the manga.

Ad

Another significant aspect of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 is focused on Shiro's new role as a father for Rin and Yukio Okumura and the trust Yuri put on him. It is a powerful moment and one that has defined the entirety of the series moving forward.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9: Satan is defeated as Shiro keeps control of his body

Shiro keeping Satan at bay (Image via Studio VOLN)

In Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9, the story begins with Rin Okumura witnessing as Satan, now in Paladdin's body, aims to go for Yuri Egin but his host is beginning to decay once again. That is when he tries to take over Shiro Fujimoto, but the latter manages to keep him at bay because of his mental fortitude and nature as an Elixir experiment.

Ad

Trending

As Mephisto and Yuri witness this event unfold, Satan explains that he was the one who killed the woman's family as he attempted to take over their bodies, but that eventually made him stronger. Moreover, he explains that she is everything he wants and doesn't care at all for his children, highlighting his obsession with her as well.

Additionally, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 shows Satan failing to control Shiro's body and eventually trying to cut his own throat to get the upper hand, with the demonic entity highlighting how much he envies him since Yuri loves him. However, Shiro proves to be victorious as Shemihaza appears, explaining how the girl and her children have to be executed.

Ad

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9: Yuri's tragic death is displayed

Shiro mourning Yuri's death (Image via Studio VOLN)

The second portion of episode 9 focuses on the former Exorcist Academy alumni, Shiro Fujimoto, rescuing Yuri from the Grigori and running away with the kids in a hideout of his. This moment shows Yuri naming them Yukio and Rin, with the two characters stating they are going to live together and raise the children.

Ad

The final portion of the episode sees them walking through the snow and making plans together, but her body begins to break because of the aftermath of giving birth. It is here that Yuri Egin's death takes place, with Shiro in deep denial and admitting to himself that this is his fault as a Yeti attacks them, with the Exorcist thinking that he has lost the will to live and fight.

Ad

Final thoughts

Shiro kissing Yuri as she dies (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 delivered a moment that fans wanted to see in anime format for the last fourteen years, with Yuri Egin dying as Shiro Fujimoto takes care of Rin and Yukio. Moreover, the next episode is bound to address the ramifications of Yuri's death, Shiro's new role, and what this meant for the Exorcist world at the time.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback