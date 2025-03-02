Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10 is͏ set to be released on͏ March 9,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The most recent episode delivered a moment that many fans who are up to date with the manga were waiting for. It featured Yuri Egin's tragic death and Shiro Fujimoto's decision to take care of the children, Rin and Yukio.

Episode 10 of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga is bound to deal with the aftermath of Yuri's death and how Shiro takes care of the situation. This is going to include how the Exorcist world reacts to Satan's children still being alive and the way Shiro manages to make it work, eventually becoming the man he is at the beginning of the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10 release date and time

Shiro Fujimoto keeping control of his body (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10, as mentioned before, is going to be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, March 9, 2025. However, the exact hour varies for international viewers.

The exact release date and time for different regions are the following:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time March 8, 2025; 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time March 8, 2025; 10:30 am British Summer Time March 8, 2025; 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time March 8, 2025; 04:30 pm Indian Summer Time March 8, 2025; 09:00 pm Japanese Summer Time March 9, 2025; 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time March 9, 2025; 02:00 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10?

Yuri Egin with her children (Image via Studio VOLN)

Japanese audiences can watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10 on platforms such as Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television. It is also worth pointing out that it is going to be scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

When it comes to its release with English subtitles, it is going to continue the pattern of the first part of season 4, by releasing on Crunchyroll.

Recap from the previous episode

Yuri and Shiro's final moment together (Image via Studio VOLN)

The previous episode starts with Rin Okumura seeing how Satan, now in Paladdin's body, wants to get Yuri Egin for himself. However, Shiro Fujimoto blocks him, and the demon king wants to possess him. As Yuri rejects his approach by saying he doesn't feel love, Shiro cuts his own throat to expel the demon and recovers because of his nature as an Elixir experiment.

As Shemihaza and other Exorcists want to execute Yuri and her children, Shiro manages to escape with them, and they agree to form a family, with the woman naming them Rin and Yukio. During this moment, Yuri's declining energy begins to show itself.

The last portion of the episode focuses on Yuri Egin as she is dying in the snow and telling Shiro what she wants to do with them as a family. Shiro mourns the loss as he screams and kisses her in tears, with a Yeti attacking them and the former losing the will to live.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10? (Speculative)

Shiro mourning Yuri's death (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 10 will likely address the aftermath of Yuri's death and how Shiro decides to take care of the children. Mephisto is very likely to get involved in that situation as well. Moreover, there is also a very good chance that this episode will show Rin's reaction to all the events he has witnessed.

