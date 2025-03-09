Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 is͏ set to be released on͏ March 16,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The events of this episode confirmed the aftermath of the Blue Night, as well as the resolution made by Shiro Fujimoto, which involves keeping on living, and giving baby Rin and Yukio Okumura that chance as well.

Episode 11 of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga is going to focus heavily on the character of Shiro, as he is given the task of taking care of Rin and Yukio as their surrogate father. Furthermore, the Rin of the present is likely going to witness these events and share a tender moment with him.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 release date and time

Shiro Fujimoto as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11, as mentioned before, is going to be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, March 16, 2025. However, the exact hour varies for international viewers.

The release date and time for different regions are the following:

Time zone Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time March 15, 2025; 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time March 15, 2025; 10:30 am British Summer Time March 15, 2025; 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time March 15, 2025; 04:30 pm Indian Summer Time March 15, 2025; 09:00 pm Japanese Summer Time March 16, 2025; 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time March 16, 2025; 02:00 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11?

Lucifer as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Japanese audiences can watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 on platforms such as Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television. It is going to be scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

For release with English subtitles, it will continue the pattern of the first part of season 4, by releasing on Crunchyroll.

Recap from the previous episode

Mephisto as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

As far as the most recent episode goes, it picked up where the previous one left off. Shiro Fujimoto didn't want to keep on living after Yuri Egin's death, but had a vision of her as a child when they first met, prompting him to not die. This leads Shiro to save baby Yukio and Rin Okumura from a Yeti, and decide that they also deserve to live.

When it comes to the following part of this installment, it focuses on Yuri's friend, Rick, entering the Asylum during the events of the Blue Night, giving his life to protect Angel. Moreover, Lucifer wants to destroy the entire location but he is stopped by Mephisto and Shemihaza, with the latter calling him out on his hypocrisy.

The installment concludes with Yuri interacting with Satan in Gehenna, with the latter insulting her for not loving him. This leads to the lady being destroyed by the powerful entity out of spite.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11? (Speculative)

Baby Rin and Yukio Okumura as seen in the most recent episode (Image via VOLN).

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 is bound to show Mephisto tasking Shiro Fujimoto with the mission of taking care of baby Rin and Yukio as their surrogate father.

It is also likely that the next installment is going to show the conclusion of this flashback arc, for the most part, while focusing on some plot points from the present.

