Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11: Shiro begins a new life with Yukio and Rin

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11, which came out on March 15, 2025, shows Shiro Fujimoto returning to the Order with baby Yukio and Rin and decides to walk away, but Mephisto tricks him into taking care of them as their surrogate father. This leads to the installment's focus being the new Paladin becoming a father and dealing with these new responsibilities.

Furthermore, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 establishes the Illuminati's birth and how Lucifer and Mephisto promised Satan a new body during their meeting in Gehenna, albeit for different reasons. The latter part of the episode focuses on Shiro reaching out to people to help him in his new life, showing he learned from Yuri Egin.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11: Shiro becomes the father of Yukio and Rin

Shiro Fujimoto becoming a father (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 starts with Shiro Fujimoto meeting with Mephisto and handing him Yukio and Rin Okumura and decides to walk away from the Exorcist life. However, the King of Time reminds him that if he failed to take a demon's life, he would do anything he wanted to, and since he didn't kill the babies, now he has to take care of them.

The next part of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 takes place in Gehenna, where Satan meets with his other children, including Mephisto, who has arrived with Shemihaza. This is when Mephisto proposes to get him a body, which is going to be one between Yukio and Rin, while Lucifer appears and makes the same proposal. However, the other Demon Kings hold different opinions.

Mephisto manipulates the news to make Shiro the hero of the Blue Night, and there is a ceremony where he becomes Paladin, which reveals that Satan can reach out to him during his moments of weakness. Furthermore, it is revealed that Dr. Eminescu is still developing his research regarding a perfect body for Lucifer, signaling the beginning of the Illuminati now that Section 13 was closed.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11: Shiro embraces the help of others

The Demon Kings reuniting in Gehenna in front of Satan (Image via Studio VOLN)

The second half of this episode has a more lighthearted tone as Shiro deals with the responsibilities of caring for two babies, reaching the point of exhaustion. He is also seen handing over the Kurikara to Tatsuma in Kyoto so he can take care of it. As the episode progresses, Shiro decides to listen to what Yuri Egin used to tell him and accept help from others since he can't do this on his own.

This is how he reaches out to several Exorcist Academy alumni he knows so they can assist him, which helps rebuild the monastery. Furthermore, he is slowly beginning to open up emotionally, finally understanding what Yuri meant in that regard.

Final thoughts

Shiro Fujimoto as a father (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 11 showed the aftermath of Satan's actions and this new reality where Yukio and Rin, his children, are born, with Shiro taking care of the situation. The final episode of this season will come out next week, and it is bound to show present-day Rin sharing one final moment in his life with his surrogate father.

