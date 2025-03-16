Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 release date, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 is scheduled to release on͏ March 23,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The recent episode has depicted Shiro Fujimoto handing over Yuri Egin's babies to Mephisto, but he is tricked by the King of Time to take care of them, starting this new era of his life as a surrogate father.

Ad

Episode 12 of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga will mark the conclusion of this new season and this arc, signaling the return of Rin Okuruma to the present to deal with his brother, Yukio. Moreover, before returning to his timeline, he is going to share one final words with Shiro, which is one of the most celebrated moments in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Ad

Trending

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 release date and time

Shiro Fujimoto as he becomes the new Paladin (Image via Studio VOLN)

As mentioned earlier, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 will be out on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 12:30 am JST. However, the exact hour varies for international viewers.

Ad

The release date and time for different regions are as follows:

Time zone Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time March 22, 2025; 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time March 22, 2025; 10:30 am British Summer Time March 22, 2025; 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time March 22, 2025; 04:30 pm Indian Summer Time March 22, 2025; 09:00 pm Japanese Summer Time March 23, 2025; 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time March 23, 2025; 02:00 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12?

Baby Rin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Japanese audiences can watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 on platforms such as Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television. It airs later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

Ad

When it comes to the English subtitles, it has the same pattern of the first part of season 4 as fans can watch it on Crunchyroll. However, users will have to pay for a subscription.

Recap from the previous episode

Mephisto as seen in Gehenna in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

In the recent episode, Shiro Fujimoto arrives at Mephisto's office and hands over Yukio and Rin Okumura to him, with the character claiming that he is now out of The Order. However, he is tricked by Mephisto to take care of them because they are technically demons he didn't kill, much to Shiro's frustration as he becomes their father and the new Paladin.

Ad

During the following part of this installment, the Demon Kings meets Satan in Gehenna and both Lucifer and Mephisto promise to get him a new body. The next scene features Shiro at his Paladin ceremony, with Satan taunting him since now they have a connection. In another scene, Eminescu is still working on a body for Satan, likely setting the emergence of the Illuminati.

The installment concludes with Shiro being overwhelmed by his role as a father and finally listening to Yuri's words of asking others for help. He and several exorcists come to his aid, revamping the monastery and starting a new chapter in his life.

Ad

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12? (Speculative)

Shiro Fujimoto as seen by the end of the episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 is likely to end Mephisto and Rin Okumura's journey across time, with the protagonist witnessing how Shiro becomes the man he knew during most of his life. Furthermore, as the title of the next episode suggests, Rin is going to exchange some final words with his surrogate father, ending this arc and having him return to the present.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback