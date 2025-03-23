Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12: Rin says goodbye to Shiro as he gains a new resolve

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12, which was recently released on March 22, 2025, finished this new season as Rin Okumura manages to witness his childhood growing up with Yukio from the perspective of Shiro Fujimoto, and the latter's struggles. This also came with the opportunity to share a final moment with his surrogate father before returning to the present.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 also provides more context regarding Satan's attempts to take over Shiro's body throughout the years, and the impact this has on Rin regarding his own self-worth. The episode concludes with him returning to the present with a new resolve, eager to save his brother Yukio and live on.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12: Rin and Yukio's childhood with Shiro

Yukio, Shiro, and Rin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 begins with scenes of Shiro Fujimoto raising Yukio and Rin Okumura, and how their contrasting personalities begin to show. This highlights Rin's violent and aggressive nature and Yukio's desire to become stronger, with Shiro deciding to turn him into an Exorcist because he can see demons.

The following portion of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 has present-day Rin, invisible thanks to Mephisto's cloak, witnessing how the two brothers grow older and Shiro comes up with ways to help them. This includes Rin getting into fights protecting Yukio, and the latter beginning to reject his help because he doesn't want to be perceived as weak.

Moreover, as all of this is happening, Satan is speaking within Shiro's mind and mocking him, since he is waiting for him to get weaker. This is represented in a scene where Shiro pretends to be fine to Yukio, but later reveals that he is getting older and doesn't know if he is currently strong enough to deal with another Satan possession.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12: Rin shares a final moment with Shiro

Rin's last words to Shiro (Image via Studio VOLN)

The tail end of the episode focuses on the events of the beginning of the story, with Rin witnessing how Satan slowly gains the upper hand and takes over Shiro's body, which connects with what has been shown to the protagonist thus far.

He returns to Mephisto's office, who tells him he is walking over the corpses of Yuri Egin, Shiro, and Satan, but that he, ultimately, has the will to control his own destiny.

Rin has a final visit in time, meeting Shiro, who mistakes him for another Exorcist Academy alumni. They share a tender moment where Shiro reveals how he is trying his best to raise the brothers and how much he cares for them. The protagonist says goodbye, calls him father, and thanks him for everything. As he leaves, he gains a new resolve and value in his own life, reaching the present and meeting Yukio at the Illuminati's base.

Final thoughts

Rin and Yukio as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 12 concluded this season and provided Rin with the opportunity to discover his origin and his parents' history. This episode also leaves off with the cliffhanger of the protagonist meeting with his brother Yukio, which is bound to be developed in the coming season.

