Blue Lock chapter 240: Isagi, Rin, and Kaiser vow to destroy each other as the final match gets established

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 240, the manga revealed the Blue Lock candidates' new auction rankings. The two matches, i.e., Bastard Munchen vs Ubers and Paris X Gen vs Manshine City had just come to an end. As Isagi and Rin basked in their glory, an announcement helped them get back on track.

The previous chapter saw everyone react to Isagi and Hiori's goal. The Ubers players were shocked to see Isagi and Hiori synchronize without even looking at each other. Around the same time, Hiori revealed how he wanted to play a style of football that would help him create the best striker in the world. Elsewhere, Rin Itoshi managed to complete his hat-trick and helped his team Paris X Gen win 3-1 against Manshine City.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 240: Rin Itoshi tops Blue Lock's auction rankings

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 240 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 240, titled Three Way Up, opened with Paris X Gen having won their match against Manshine City. As Rin Itoshi began walking away Seishiro Nagi asked him what drove him. To this, Rin responded that he wanted to surpass his brother Sae and destroy Yoichi Isagi. That said, he had no idea what he was going to do once he would achieve his goals.

Blue Lock chapter 240 then focused on the field where Bastard Munchen vs Ubers took place. Yoichi Isagi remembered his bet with Michael Kaiser and realized that he had not only won the match but also his bet. His celebration was interrupted by an announcement that began listing down the new auction rankings, starting with ranks 29 - 24.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 240 (Image via Kodansha)

The rankings were as follows:

29th - Nanase - 3 Million

28th - Wanima - 4 Million

26th - Gen Fukaku and Hiiragi - 5 Million

25th - Niou - 6 Million

24th - Zantetsu - 8 Million

While Nanase was surprised to find that he finally got an offer, Zantetsu believed that his valuation was quite low.

After that, the announcer started listing down the rankings between 23 and 12. This was because the top 23 players would be the ones to represent Japan in the U20 World Cup.

The rankings were as follows:

23rd - Tokimitsu -10 Million

22nd - Hayate - 13 Million

21st - Darai - 15 Million

20th - Raichi - 18 Million

18th - Hiori and Sendou - 20 Million

17th - Otoya - 22 Million

16th - Karasu - 24 Million

15th - Shidou - 25 Million

14th - Niko - 30 Million

13th - Gagamaru - 32 Million

12th - Kurona - 34 Million

Tokimitsu and Raichi were happy with their valuation, while Kurona and Hiori seemed satisfied. The manga then showed the players ranked from 11 to 4.

Shoei Barou as seen in Blue Lock chapter 240 (Image via Kodansha)

The rankings were as follows:

11th - Aryu - 35 Million

9th - Yukimiya and Reo - 36 Million

8th - Aiku - 38 Million

7th - Nagi - 43 Million

5th - Kunigami and Chigiri - 50 Million

4th - Bachira - 66 Million

After losing their match against Paris X Gen, both Reo and Nagi's valuation dropped. As for Chigiri, he seemed glad to see that Kunigami had the same rank as him.

The announcer then began revealing the top three ranked players. Shoei Barou was ranked 3rd as, despite a valuation of 130 Million from Ubers, his rank happened to drop.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 240 (Image via Kodansha)

The second-ranked player was Yoichi Isagi with a valuation of 150 million, thrice the amount of his previous valuation. Lastly, the top-ranked player was Rin Itoshi, who received an auction bid of 180 Million after scoring a hat trick against Manshine City.

Lastly, the announcer also revealed that Michael Kaiser's bid had increased to 320 Million. The offer was from Spain's La Real, the world's strongest football club, the same team in which Itoshi Sae played.

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 240 (Image via Kodansha)

Upon learning that La Real wanted Kaiser, Ness started celebrating Kaiser's possible transfer. However, Kaiser wasn't happy. After losing to Isagi, he neither cared about his valuation, nor La Real. His only goal was to beat Isagi. With Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen set to be the next match, Rin Itoshi, Yoichi Isagi, and Michael Kaiser looked forward to destroying each other.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.