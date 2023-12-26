Blue Lock chapter 245: Barou crushes Nagi's ego as Ubers destroy Manshine City 

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 245, fans saw the return of Seishiro Nagi. Although many had hoped to see him thrive against Ubers, similar to the previous match against Paris X Gen, Manshine City was defeated by a margin of two goals. With that, Barou and the Ubers crushed Nagi.

The previous chapter revealed Paris X Gen's double standard. Given that they had two star strikers, Rin Itoshi and Shido Ryusei, PXG decided to create two different strategies that made use of either striker. However, the one player who played a key role in both strategies was the team's midfielder, Charles Chevalier.

Blue Lock chapter 245: Ryusei's goal sets up BM vs PXG as the decisive match for the Neo Egoist League throne

Blue Lock chapter 245, titled You Need To Die At Once, opened with the match between Ubers and Manshine City. Upon winning the ball for Manshine City, Chris instructed Agi to pass the ball to Nagi. Just as Nagi received the ball, Ubers changed their defensive strategy, which eventually saw Oliver Aiku block Nagi's shot. With that, Ubers began their counterattack, starting with Barou.

Next, Barou Shoei dribbled past the Manshine City defense. While Reo did try to stop him, the Ubers striker played a one-two with Ikki Niko to get past him and shoot for the goal. That's when Chigiri Hyouma blocked the shot with his long reach. Unfortunately, the ball got ricocheted in front of Sendou Shuto, who scored the winning goal for Ubers with a volley.

Just as the match ended, Agi advised Reo to break his partnership with Nagi to showcase his own skills in the next game against Barcha. However, Reo did not seem interested in the idea.

Meanwhile, Seishiro Nagi marveled at Barou's intensity. Hence, he asked him about his goal. Barou revealed that he wanted to become the best player in the world. Following that, he wished to create his own era and defeat anyone who would challenge him for his throne.

However, Barou did not stop at that, as he berated Nagi about his weak ego. He could sense that Nagi had lost his edge and was just pretending to fight. He was no longer able to have any impact on a match and had effectively become weak. Thus, Barou gave Nagi a reality check that he needed to do some serious soul-searching, as his weak ego would not stand a chance on the world stage.

Right after that, Blue Lock chapter 245 shifted its focus to the end of Paris X Gen vs Barcha. Shido Ryusei scored an acrobatic header to win the match for PXG with a score of 3-2. Apparently, Barcha Master Striker Lavinho had entered the field to help Bachira and Otoya score two goals. However, Ryusei's goal made all their efforts futile.

With PXG's third win, it became very evident that the winners of the next match between Paris X Gen and Bastard Munchen would end up becoming the champions of the Neo Egoist League. Thus, Yoichi Isagi was excited about the same.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 245

With the manga setting up Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen to be a decisive match, fans can expect a huge back-and-forth between the two teams.

However, considering that PXG just finished playing their third match, their upcoming match against the Germany team may only take place after a few chapters.