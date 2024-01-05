Blue Lock chapter 246 spoilers set up Isagi & Kaiser vs. Ryusei & Rin

Blue Lock chapter 246 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. However, following the release of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, the spoilers and raw scans for the same have surfaced online. Blue Lock chapter 246 is set to reveal the new auction rankings and Julian Loki's plan for PXG's match against Bastard Munchen.

The previous chapter saw Ubers defeat Manshine City. Soon after that, Agi and Barou berated Reo and Nagi, respectively. Both players needed to make a change if they needed to maintain their form and ranks. Elsewhere, PXG won against Barcha after Shido scored his second goal with an acrobatic header.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 246 spoilers and raw scans: Shido Ryusei climbs up to fourth rank

Gurimu Igarashi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the spoilers of Blue Lock chapter 246, the upcoming chapter will be titled "IRREGULAR-ABNORMAL." The chapter opened with Gurimu Igarashi and Kiyora Jin training together as Noel Noa could be seen watching the two from a distance.

Blue Lock chapter 246 instantly switched to the Germany Stratum monitor room where the Blue Lock players were there to check out the latest bid rankings. Given that Italy's last match was over, Shoei Barou had no other chances of getting his bid increased. With that, he finished second with the same valuation as Isagi, i.e., 150 million yen.

Expand Tweet

The players needed to be in the top 23 ranks to be able to represent Japan in the u-20 World Cup. Some of the other notable rankings were of Sendou who managed to climb up to the 13th rank, Nanase fell short at 24th place, while Raichi made it to the top 23. Meanwhile, Nagi and Reo were ranked 11th and 16th, respectively. As for Shido Ryusei, he climbed up to the 4th rank with a valuation of 100 million ten. Meanwhile, Rin Itoshi's valuation increased to 198 million.

Just then, Noa entered the monitor room to strategize for their match against PXG. Blue Lock chapter 246 spoilers then switched to the PXG Locker room. Master Striker Julian Loki praised his players, following which he began giving assignments to each of his players to improve their skills.

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Just then, Charles Chevalier slowly began leaving the room. However, Loki managed to stop him by kicking a ball at him. Loki revealed that he had come to the Neo Egoist League to nurture Charles. He needed someone who could pass to him and lead him to the top. Given that Charles was only 15 years old and had the talent for it, Loki wanted to shape him to become the best with him.

Nevertheless, Charles remained careless stating that he was a person who would do the opposite of what he was told. Hence, Loki asked him not to listen, forcing him to listen. Julian Loki then explained that they had been experimenting with two systems - Rin and Shido's systems. While the strategy was successful till now, PXG's next match was against Bastard Munchen who were on a winning streak just like them. Hence, Loki had a new proposal for the team.

Expand Tweet

Given that Bastard Munchen made use of two competing systems - Michael Kaiser and Yoichi Isagi's systems, Loki wanted PXG to play against them in the same manner. He wanted to use their double aces - Rin Itoshi and Shido Ryusei together in an irregular and abnormal formation. With that, Blue Lock chapter 246 spoilers set up the battle between Isagi & Kaiser and Rin & Ryusei.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 246 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 246 spoilers saw Loki planning to use both Rin and Ryusei together. Considering that PXG was using both aces by switching between them in 15 minutes, Bastard Munchen would expect to see the same in the next match. Hence, PXG's new irregular and abnormal formation may shock Isagi and his team.