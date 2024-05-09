Blue Lock chapter 261: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock chapter 261 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Before the upcoming chapter is released, its alleged spoilers could get leaked online. However, not every fan may want to wait that long. Hence, here we have listed down some developments that could take place in the upcoming chapter.

The manga's previous chapter revealed Michael Kaiser's dark, tragic past. After his mother left him, his father used to abuse him and force him to steal food and daily necessities. Years later, after Kaiser got arrested for a jewelry store robbery, then-PIFA agent Ray Dark approached him to play football in exchange for freedom.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 261?

Blue Lock chapter 261 may reveal Michael Kaiser's origin as a footballer

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The manga's previous chapter saw Ray Dark asking Michael Kaiser to play football. In exchange, he would help him get out of prison. Given that Kaiser is a footballer in the present, it is to be assumed that he accepted Ray Dark's deal.

However, as fans would know, Michael had never really played football with other players or trained in the sport. Hence, despite his natural talent for strong kicking, he is bound to be bad at it. Therefore, the upcoming chapter may explain how Kaiser began playing football and identified his talent as a striker.

With this, fans can also expect to see Kaiser experience using Meta Vision for the first time.

Blue Lock chapter 261 may reveal the origin of the Kaiser Impact Point shot

Michael Kaiser kicking his father (Image via Kodansha)

As all Blue Lock manga fans would know, Kaiser Impact Point is Michael Kaiser's primary weapon when it comes to playing football. Considering that Kaiser was naturally talented when it came to kicking something strongly, there is a good chance that one of the first things he must have mastered might be the Kaiser Impact Point shot.

With that in mind, there is a good chance that Blue Lock chapter 261 may narrate how Kaiser came across the unique shooting style and adapted the same into his playstyle. There is also the smallest chance that current PIFA President Ray Dark trained Kaiser at the beginning of his career.

Blue Lock chapter 261 could delve deep into Kaiser and Ray Dark's relationship

Ray Dark as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As the previous chapter shows, Ray Dark offered to get Michael Kaiser out of prison. Considering that there is a good chance that Kaiser will accept the deal, there is a high chance that Ray Dark will end up becoming Kaiser's guardian. This is because Kaiser's mother had abandoned him, and his father was unfit to raise him.

If Ray Dark had raised Kaiser since he was 12 years old, the two are bound to have a unique relationship. Therefore, there is a good chance that fans will get to see the same in Blue Lock chapter 261.

