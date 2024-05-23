Blue Lock chapter 263: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock chapter 263 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. But before the manga chapter is officially released, the spoilers are bound to get leaked online. Hence, for those fans who do not want to wait that long, we have brought you a list of possibilities that fans can expect to see in the new chapter.

The previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi planning to devour Kaiser by hurling abuse at him. This should have made Kaiser's moves predictable. However, Kaiser reflected on himself and chose to reinvent his ego and become zero, which, in his case, meant becoming one with the ball.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 263?

Michael Kaiser could steal the ball away from Yoichi Isagi

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, Yoichi Isagi had the ball in his possession as he was teaming up with Hiori Yo and Kurona Ranze for his attack. While Michael Kaiser's movements were predictable previously, he had now reinvented his ego. This could likely mean that Kaiser will play differently in Blue Lock chapter 263.

Supposedly, fans can expect Michael Kaiser to disrupt Isagi's attack and steal the ball for himself. That said, there is a possibility that Kaiser would no longer rely on Alexis Ness and would create solo attacks. Nevertheless, given Kaiser's drive, there is a possibility that he might succeed in doing the same.

Alexis Ness could get subbed out in Blue Lock chapter 263

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Given Michael Kaiser's new ego, it is highly unlikely that he would pass the ball to anyone, even Alexis Ness. Thus, there is a possibility that Ness would become surplus to requirements and get subbed out in Blue Lock chapter 263.

Considering the players that are currently on the bench for Bastard Munchen, fans can expect Igarashi Gurimu to get subbed in and make his debut. There is no way Master Striker Noel Noa would look over the player's training personally and not play him in the match.

Paris X Gen could steal the ball away from Bastard Munchen

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While the recent developments have made Michael Kaiser the center of all action, it is not necessary that the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 263 also focus on him. There is a minor chance that one of Paris X Gen players might steal the ball away from the Bastard Munchen players. If that were to happen, fans can expect to see the France team create an attack, albeit it is to be seen if Charles Chevalier would participate in the same or not.

That aside, the attack will likely focus on Rin Itoshi as Kunigami Rensuke completely marked down Ryusei Shidou. This should force the France team to focus on their other striker.

