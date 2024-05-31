Blue Lock chapter 264: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock chapter 264 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. However, before the manga chapter gets released, it is nearly certain that its spoilers will leak online. Hence, for those fans who do not want to wait, we have brought you a list of developments that could take place in the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser evolve as he no longer only passed to Ness but was open to passing to other players. With that, Isagi and Kaiser's weapons began resonating, giving Bastard Munchen cannons to rely on. This left Paris X Gen in a bind.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 264?

Kiyora Jin will try involving himself with Isagi and Kaiser

Kiyora Jin, as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The manga's previous chapter ended with Kiyora Jin calmly and heatedly analyzing the borderline to find ways to make himself shine. The match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen was Kiyora's debut match in the Neo Egoist League. Hence, he needed to leave a lasting impact to get a good auction value.

With that in mind, Kiyora Jin wanted to involve himself in goals and set his eyes on Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser. Given the circumstances, the Left Winger Back may somehow force himself into the next attack in Blue Lock chapter 264.

Isagi and Kaiser may combine their strengths in Blue Lock chapter 264

Kaiser and Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The end of the manga's previous chapter saw Kurona Ranze passing the ball to Yoichi Isagi. Michael Kaiser was running alongside him as both of their weapons were now resonating with each other. Hence, Blue Lock chapter 264 may feature the unlikely. Isagi could finally team up with Kaiser for an attack.

As explained by Hiori Yo, Isagi's Two-Gun Direct Kick Volley and Kaiser's Kaiser Impact Point Shot resonated with each other as they did not interfere with each other. Isagi could attack the goal closely, while Kaiser could aim for the goal from a distance. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait to see what attack pattern the two strikers will choose.

Alexis Ness may get subbed out in Blue Lock chapter 264

Alexis Ness, as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The manga's previous chapter saw Alexis Ness fall into despair upon seeing Michael Kaiser pass the ball to one of the Blue Lock candidates instead of him. Such a development should make Alexis Ness feel useless. This feeling is bound to drop Ness' productivity, forcing Master Striker Noel Noa to get him subbed out.

If Noel Noa does remove Alexis Ness from the field, there is a good chance that he will sub in Igarashi Gurimu. The striker has yet to make an appearance in the Neo Egoist League. Even Noel Noa was aware of Igarashi's training sessions, hence he will likely give him his debut appearance soon. However, it is yet to be seen what position Igarashi will play for Bastard Munchen.

