Blue Lock chapter 265: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock chapter 265 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Given how far the release is, fans may want to know what happens in the chapter sooner. Hence, this article has listed down the developments that could take place in the next chapter, including possible attacks created by Ness or Charles and Kiyora's borderline decision.

The previous chapter revealed Kiyora Jin's past and disposition. He was always destined to stand at the borderline, pick a side, and help them become the victor. As for the match, Charles stopped Isagi from scoring a goal. That's when Alexis Ness appeared out of nowhere, willing to help Kaiser score a goal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 265?

Alexis Ness might assist Kaiser in scoring a goal in Blue Lock chapter 265

Alexis Ness as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, after Charles Chevalier blocked Kurona Ranze's pass to Yoichi Isagi, the ball dropped to Alexis Ness. While everyone believed that Ness had lost his confidence after Michael Kaiser abandoned him, the Magician was still adamant about helping Kaiser score his goal.

As the ball dropped toward Alexis Ness, his eyes were shown to be full of focus. This development suggested that he might unlock a new skill in the next chapter, which might be fit to help Michael Kaiser score a goal through his Kaiser Impact Point - Magnus effect shot. However, fans will have to wait to see how this development comes to fruition.

Kiyora Jin might pick his side between Isagi and Kaiser in Blue Lock chapter 265

Kiyora Jin as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The previous chapter revealed Kiyora Jin's past and disposition. It was revealed that he was destined to pick a side between two alternatives. However, whichever side he picked would end up being the victor. This disposition had also been transmitted to Blue Lock, as Kiyora Jin needed to pick between Isagi and Kaiser in his first and final Neo-Egoist League match.

Given the circumstances, there is a good chance that the Left Wing Back will make his decision in Blue Lock chapter 265. With that, Kiyora Jin might either help Isagi or Kaiser score their goal. With that, he would hope to get a good evaluation, possibly one that could help him qualify for Japan's U-20 team.

Charles Chevalier could start PXG's counterattack in Blue Lock chapter 265

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Ever since Kunigami Rensuke began man-marking Ryusei Shidou, Charles Chevalier became demotivated to play in the match. Hence, Yoichi Isagi completely took him out of the equation when creating attacks. This is why, when Charles became motivated again, Isagi's attack was stopped instantly by the Contrarian.

With Charles Chevalier's return, fans can expect the Contrarian to start contributing to Paris X Gen's attacks again. However, after Ryusei Shidou was rendered useless by Kunigami Rensuke, Charles may have to target someone else for his attacks.

