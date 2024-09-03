Blue Lock chapter 274: Rin disqualifies Isagi as a rival as Charles takes the first step towards his evolution

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 274, the manga series resumed the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen. As Yoichi Isagi struggled to comprehend Rin Itoshi's moves, Charles Chevalier created an opportunity for both Rin and Ryusei Shidou with the same cross.

The previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi getting past the Bastard Munchen's defense, setting himself up for a seemingly easy goal. However, he believed that Sae would label the goal lukewarm. Hence, Rin restarted the attack, hoping to score a goal that not only wasn't lukewarm but also killed Sae Itoshi's phantom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 274: Charles sets up Rin Itoshi vs. Ryusei Shidou

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 274 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 274, titled 'Failure of a Rival', opened with Rin Itoshi restarting his attack. Yoichi Isagi was left stunned by these developments as he was no longer able to read Rin's movements. He had turned into a totally incomprehensible monster.

Trending

While Rin was crazy when it came to football, restarting an attack to score a much more satisfying goal was something unheard of. Hence, Isagi was starting to get scared of Rin.

Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 274 (Image via Kodansha)

Just then Rin approached Yoichi Isagi with his dribble. He challenged Isagi to show all he had got. With that, what he wanted was for Isagi to come at him with a resolve to kill. Unless he was able to exude such pressure, Rin decided to disqualify Isagi as a rival. During this, Rin dribbled past Isagi and broke his ankles on the way.

This development enraged Isagi as he believed that, albeit different from that of Rin's resolve, he had the resolve to die. No matter how many times he had lost, he had been reborn and came back. With that, Yoichi Isagi declared himself as the genius of adaptability.

Charles Chevalier as seen in Blue Lock chapter 274 (Image via Kodansha)

Right after, Blue Lock chapter 274 saw Rin passing the ball to Charles Chevalier. But with that, Rin also demanded to Charles that he stop giving him sloppy passes. What Rin wanted Charles to do was to smash the pass to him. This triggered Charles as he got fired up and accepted the challenge to provide a nasty pass to Rin.

Zantetsu Tsurugi man-marked Kunigami Rensuke as Charles Chevalier dribbled the ball from the right wing. Just as Charles reached the end of the line, he launched a rabona cross towards the center.

Ryusei Shidou as seen in Blue Lock chapter 274 (Image via Kodansha)

While the Bastard Munchen players thought that the pass was meant for Rin Itoshi, as promised Charles had provided Rin with a nasty pass.

The pass's trajectory was such that both Paris X Gen strikers Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou could reach it. With that, Charles wished for the two strikers to kill each other in order to seize the coveted equalizer goal.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback