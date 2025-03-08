Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers: Final auction rankings are revealed as Isagi fails to surpass Rin

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened in the match between Manshine City and Barcha. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as it started with that. Soon, however, the spoilers switched to the present time and started unveiling the final auction rankings.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser lamenting Yoichi Isagi's goal. At first, he blamed Ness's mutation for his loss, but soon realized that he lost because he was having too much fun playing with Isagi. That's when Isagi arrived and ended his one-goal contract with Kaiser.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers: Chigiri takes the lead against FC Barcha

Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "No.1." The manga chapter picked up from a flashback of Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage as Nagi contemplated how his world changed after he met Reo. Reo introduced him to football, after which he overcame many things and beat Yoichi Isagi.

Thus, when Nagi lost the fire to become the world's best, he knew only Reo could guide him again. Unless they were to win their match against FC Barcha, it was the end for the duo.

Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers then switched to the match between Manshine City and Barcha. Reo Mikage could be seen instructing Nagi on what he needed to do. Reo knew that unless they were to appeal to others and raise their salaries to the top 23 ranking players, their dream of playing in the World Cup would disappear.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With Seishiro Nagi ranked 11th and he ranked 16th, if their ranks were to fall, they would barely be above the cut-off line. Nevertheless, they needed to prove their existence through their effective plays catered for the team's win.

Otoya Eita was surprised to see Nagi commit to post play. While Meguru Bachira believed he was scared, Nagi revealed that they were aiming for goals; however, with their status quo of "death," they wanted to make the right choices. That's when Reo Mikage spotted Chigiri Hyoma at his feel-good spot and played a pass to him. While Otoya was surprised to see Reo not pass to Nagi, Chigiri scored the match's first goal, taking the lead for Manshine City.

With Reo Mikage acquiring an assist, he wished to help Nagi attain a goal contribution next.

Chigiri Hyoma as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers then switched to the present time as Ego Jinpachi appeared on the screen and addressed all players at Isagi's side. He congratulated Bastard Munchen on their victory and conveyed to them that the match between Manshine City and Barcha concluded a while ago. They had the final auction rankings of all players and were set to broadcast the same to all teams.

Before revealing the auction rankings in Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers, Ego Jinpachi reminded the players that only those in the top 23 spots would represent Japan in the U-20 World Cup. However, Yoichi Isagi did not care for that. As Rin Itoshi was valued almost 50 million over him before the match, all he hoped was that his performance reversed their rankings. Nothing but No.1 mattered to him.

Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers then revealed that Rin Itoshi was ranked Blue Lock's No.1 with an auction bid of 240 million from Re Al. Yoichi was left distraught by this revelation as he could not believe he had failed to surpass his rival. That's when Rin pointed out to him that the world seemingly wanted to make them rivals. Yoichi Isagi was tied with Rin Itoshi at the No.1 spot with a 240 million auction bid from Bastard Munchen.

While it wasn't a complete victory, Yoichi Isagi reached the No.1 spot. Selling his soul for the sake of a goal and victory paid off. Isagi's roar sounded through the world as his joy of being No.1 rank ran through his body.

Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 295 spoilers also revealed that the next chapter, i.e., Blue Lock chapter 296, will be titled "Brain juice experience."

