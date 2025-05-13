Blue Lock chapter 302: Seishiro Nagi struggles to forget about Blue Lock

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 302, the manga switched its focus to Seishiro Nagi as he tried to return to normalcy. Amidst this, he was actively trying to forget about life at Blue Lock. Unfortunately, he went into a downward spiral and breaks down, knowing he could not return to Blue Lock even if he wanted.
The manga's previous chapter saw Alexis Ness refuse to leave Michael Kaiser's side. While Kaiser believed he was worthless, Ness wished to cast a spell on his broken soul. Elsewhere, Blue Lock held a parade for the Neo Egoist League survivors. This development saw Isagi become determined not to be satisfied until he became the world's best.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.
Blue Lock chapter 302: Seishiro Nagi breaks down wanting to return to Blue Lock
Blue Lock chapter 302, titled Forget It, opened with Seishiro Nagi waking up to his alarm at home. He wakes up, greets his cactus Choki and leaves for school, at Hakuho High. However, unlike before, Nagi had now become kind of a celebrity due to his time at Blue Lock. While one student praised his goal, others were interested to learn if he was planning to accept the pro offer he received at the end of the Neo Egoist League.
Amidst this, one girl was really interested to learn what happened to Reo Mikage. In response, Nagi asked his classmates to forget it as he had let go of his football career. His classmate wondered why he wasn't accepting the pro offer. But Nagi believed he was done with football.
Blue Lock chapter 302 then started depicting Seishiro Nagi's mundane daily life. He would eat food and play video games any time he wanted. During this, he was reminded about the time when Reo mistakenly knocked his phone from his hand, and Nagi trapped it with his foot, preventing it from falling.
Later, Seishiro Nagi was seen returning home on his cycle. During this, he happened to see a huge billboard of Blue Lock Japan U-20 World Cup featuring Yoichi Isagi, Rin Itoshi, and Ryusei Shidou. Nevertheless, Nagi pretended he was fine and continued his mundane school life.
One such day, while Nagi was sulking at class, he saw a few boys playing football outside. Witnessing this scenery saw Nagi tear up. While he thought he did not care about it, he could not understand why he felt sad.
Right after, Nagi started regretting not trying harder. He missed the fire, excitement, and moments. While it was all new to him, it was already too late. He found his time at Blue Lock fun, something he would never be able to forget. Unfortunately, there was no way for him to return even if he wanted to.
