Blue Lock chapter 303: Buratsuta and Ego clash over Nagi's return as the U-20 World Cup inches closer

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 303, the manga introduced fans to a surprise benefactor for Seishiro Nagi. While Hirotoshi Buratsuta wanted Ego Jinpachi to bring back Nagi, the Blue Lock manager refused to change his team due to external pressure.

The manga's previous chapter focused on Seishiro Nagi as he returned to normalcy. While he wished to move past his time at Blue Lock, he missed his time at the facility. With that, Seishiro Nagi had an emotional breakdown, wanting to return to Blue Lock.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 303: Buratsuta orders Seishiro Nagi's return

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in Blue Lock chapter 303 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 303, titled Blue Lock Japan, opened with Hirotoshi Buratsuta sliding into his office, celebrating that JFU was able to generate 78 billion yen (500 million USD) from the Neo Egoist League and Blue Lock TV. Not only did they sell out their merchandise, but they also formed great connections with PIFA.

Just then, Ego Jinpachi entered Buratsuta's room at his request. Buratsuta acknowledged Ego's achievements in bringing enormous profits to the JFU. However, he was more concerned about Seishiro Nagi. While the JFU chairman didn't know why Nagi was popular, he knew his popularity made him a goldmine. Therefore, Buratsuta commanded Ego Jinpachi to redo the selection and bring back Nagi to Blue Lock.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 303 (Image via Kodansha)

However, Ego rejected Buratsuta's request, claiming that he was the God of the project and his goal was to win the World Cup.

Blue Lock chapter 303 then switched to a press conference led by Anri Teieri. She explained how the JFU created Blue Lock in pursuit to become the best in the world. While they had 300 players at the start, they selected the best 23 players to represent Japan in the U-20 World Cup.

Additionally, Anri Teieri shared that Japan, as the host country, was set to host a record-breaking 64 countries. Not only would the competition feature the strongest teams from around the world, but it would also gather the New Generation World 11 to a single hotspot.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 303 (Image via Kodansha)

Elsewhere, Buratsuta questioned Ego Jinpachi's authority. Considering that he was the one who haggled with PIFA to allow Japan to host the competition, he believed he had done much more for Japanese football than Ego Jinpachi. Meanwhile, Ego was just a dreamer hired by him. Hearing this, Ego threatened to quit. According to him, he was following their initial plan to build a team that could win the World Cup. As he had no intention of changing any of the 23 players he selected, he could not pick Nagi.

Blue Lock chapter 303 then switched back to the press conference as the journalists asked Anri Teireri about the possible match-ups between former Neo Egoist League team members. Anri was certain fans would get to witness such match-ups. While the U-20 World Cup is generally considered the junior version of the real thing, the Neo Egoist League and Blue Lock TV helped it garner even more attention in the soccer world.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 303 (Image via Kodansha)

Elsewhere, Hirotoshi Buratsuta faced off against Ego Jinpachi. As the chairman of the Japan Football Union, there was only so much disrespect he could forego. Hence, Buratsuta warned Ego that he would be fired if he failed to win the U-20 World Cup. However, Ego did not budge as that was his intention all along.

Ego claimed that he would make Japan the hottest place in the football world, while Buratsuta expressed that he would make it the best business asset in the world.

Meanwhile, Anri Teieri asked Yoichi Isagi to say a few words to the journalists. Isagi stepped forward and stated that he was going to make the U-20 World Cup the hottest place in football.

The manga then switched to Seishiro Nagi. With only 47 days left until the start of the U-20 World Cup, Nagi could be seen listlessly playing video games at an arcade.

