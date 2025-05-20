A New Dawn anime movie delayed to 2026

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the A New Dawn anime movie announced that the series' theatrical release has been delayed to 2026. The film was originally slated to premiere in 2025. The reason for the sudden delay hasn't been announced. Moreover, the staff unveiled an updated teaser promotional video to confirm this news.

A New Dawn anime movie serves as the first feature film of illustrator and director Yoshitoshi Shinomiya. The movie was featured in an animation showcase at the Annecy International Film Festival's Animation Day in May 2024, where Yoshitoshi Shinomiya introduced the film.

A New Dawn anime movie postponed to 2026 due to undisclosed reasons

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the official staff released a statement, confirming the postponement of Yoshitoshi Shinomiya's first feature film, A New Dawn anime movie. According to the announcement, the movie will be released in Japanese theatres in 2026, instead of 2025. Unfortunately, the staff didn't disclose the reason behind the delay.

The staff's statement regarding the A New Dawn anime movie's postponement in Japanese, when translated into English, reads as follows:

"Regarding the release date of the movie "The Day the Flower Green Blooms," This has been changed from the original plan of 2025 to 2026. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been looking forward to the release of this film. We hope you will continue to support us until the release."

Along with this statement, the staff updated the original teaser promotional video. The short clip now displays a 2026 release window, instead of the previously announced 2025 date. The 30-second-long clip gives fans a glimpse of the movie's unique animation style and main character.

Riku Hagiwara features in the movie as Keitaro Tatewaki's voice, alongside Kotone Furukawa as Kaoru Shikimori. The movie marks the debut for both Seiyuus (voice actors). Furthermore, the fantasy movie features Miyu Irino as Sentaro Tatewaki, and Takashi Okabe as Eitaro Tatewaki.

Yoshitoshi Shinomiya, the film's director, conceived the original narrative and wrote the scripts. Utsushita, known for their contribution to Heavenly Delusion, is in charge of designing the characters. Shuta Hasunuma is the music composer, while Akiko Majima is listed as an artist. The movie serves as a joint production between ASMIK Ace, Miyu Productions, and Studio Outrigger.

A brief synopsis of the A New Dawn anime movie

The film's teaser visual (Image via Asmik Rice, Studio Outrigger, and Miyu Productions)

The narrative for the A New Dawn anime movie is set in a 330-year-old fireworks factory on the verge of facing eviction. The film follows the story of two days about the young people who grew up around the factory and the elusive firework known as Shuhari.

The story chiefly centers on Keitaro, who has shut himself in the factory to perfect the Shuhari firework in the absence of his father. Interestingly, his childhood friend, Kaoru, returns from Tokyo to visit Keitaro. After being reunited, they plan to find the secret of the elusive firework.

