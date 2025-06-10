Blue Lock chapter 306: Nagi pleads for a second chance at Blue Lock as Buratsuta makes his move

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 306, the manga saw Seishiro Nagi desperately attempt to meet his fired-up version again. Unfortunately, his plan failed, making him realize everyone had left him behind. That's when Hirotoshi Buratsuta approached him with an offer.
The manga's previous chapter saw Ego Jinpachi revealing his plan for the 14-day break. Similar to Anri's cooking process, he aimed to use the break to find the missing ingredients required to win the U-20 World Cup. With that, he assigned special assignments to each of his players, hoping to combine them to form the new Blue Lock.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.
Blue Lock chapter 306: Reo Mikage blocks Seishiro Nagi
Blue Lock chapter 306, titled Hello, switched the manga's focus back to Seishiro Nagi. After the school day was over, the other students left for their respective club activities. Amidst this, Nagi, who wasn't partaking in club activities, left for home on his cycle.
While riding back home, he thought to himself whether he would ultimately die like this, never being able to get fired up again. Being riddled with such thoughts and wanting to meet his fired-up version again, Nagi cycled to Blue Lock's facility. Just as he reached the location, he knocked on the door, asking for another chance to fight in Blue Lock. As he received no response, Nagi returned home, promising he would be back.
Blue Lock chapter 306 then saw Seishiro Nagi return to the facility's premises on another day with equipment to camp out in front of the main entrance. While the manga did not reveal how long Nagi stayed there, he seemingly camped out for days, playing football, sleeping in his tent, catching beetles, and eating his meals.
Upon noticing that no one was coming out to speak to him, Nagi realized that he could simply contact one of the survivors from Blue Lock, who could put him in touch with Ego Jinpachi.
While Yoichi Isagi would be the easiest to talk to, and even Shoei Barou could hear him out, Seishiro Nagi believed the person he got to reach out to was Reo Mikage. To his dismay, Reo had seemingly blocked his contact, rendering him unable to text him.
Just as Seishiro Nagi realized this, Anri Teieri asked him to leave the premises. As the Blue Lock facility was private property, Nagi's continued presence could be considered trespassing, forcing Blue Lock's staff to notify the police. With that, Anri reminded Nagi that he was no longer connected with Blue Lock.
Just as Seishiro Nagi heard Anri Teieri's words, he got up feeling embarrassed and creepy. After asking Reo to become the world's best on his own, he returned to the facility, hoping to be taken back. To make it worse, he was also trying to rely on Reo. While everyone else was already moving forward, he was the only one left behind, unable to change.
Right after Seishiro Nagi volleyed his phone at his tent and punched the Blue Lock facility's door, bursting open his knuckles, someone approached him in the rain. The person was none other than JFU's Chairman, Hirotoshi Buratsuta, who had an ultimate offer for Seishiro Nagi.
