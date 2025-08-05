Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1): Nigeria and Japan counter each other as Chigiri sets up Isagi 

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1), the manga saw the match between Nigeria and Japan resume. While Nigeria managed to win the free ball, Tabito Karasu's interception allowed Japan to launch their own counterattack. With that, the manga saw Chigiri deliver a cross for Isagi.

The manga's previous chapter saw the Nigerian team formulate an attack focused on Onazi. However, Japan managed to counter it, setting up a chance for Rin Itoshi to score. However, to everyone's surprise, Onazi blocked the shot. Just then, Isagi claimed that he transcended the Nigerian team as he had already seen a victory vision.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1): Onazi arrives to stop Isagi

Oliver Aiku as seen in Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1), titled Core (part 1), opened with Oliver Aiku analyzing the Nigerian team. Just like their simulations, the Nigerian team was leveraging their physical abilities to make and receive outrageous passes and finishing them through Onazi. While both teams were attack-oriented, they were quite different. Nigeria's attack was structured around Onazi, while Japan's attack was structured around everyone. Essentially, it was going to be a shootout of attacks.

Right after, Oliver Aiku called out to his players to look out for the free ball. While Yoichi Isagi wanted to claim the ball, Oboabona reached it first and headed it to Kuso. Just as Kuso received the ball, he planned on initiating a counterattack. However, Isagi reached him first, blocking his path. While Kuso wished to crush Isagi, Reo Mikage also joined him.

Tabito Karasu as seen in Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) (Image via Kodansha)

That's when Kuso received a call from Onazi. After defending the goal, the ace forward started running toward the opposition goal for Nigeria's attack. Just as Kuso sent a backheel pass to Onazi, Tabito Karasu nullified the counterattack with an interception. Karasu was able to read Nigeria's play easily. Right after, he initiated Japan's attack.

Just as Karasu started charging toward Nigeria's goal, one of the Nigerian players asked his teammates to look out for the blue-haired boy (Yo Hiori) who crossed the ball from before. However, Karasu's options weren't as limited as he played a quick pass to Hyoma Chigiri.

Hyoma Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) (Image via Kodansha)

Kuso was surprised that Japan was breaking through from the right rather than the center. He believed Chigiri would cross the ball to Rin Itoshi and started marking him, while asking his players to look out for the cross. However, Chigiri managed to easily blitz past the Nigerian players to deliver a cross to Yoichi Isagi. Just as it seemed like Isagi was about to score, Onazi seemingly arrived to stop the shot.

Unfortunately, Blue Lock chapter 314 (part 1) was only half the chapter. While Kodansha will publish the remaining chapter, the magazine is going on a break next week, meaning the next installment will drop in two weeks.

