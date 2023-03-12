Blue Lock episode 22: Isagi devours Rin, Bachira abandons his monster

With the release of Blue Lock episode 22, fans of the series finally got to witness Bachira go on a rampage. He eventually attempted to play football on his own after looking for a monster to play with for so long. Meanwhile, Isagi made his own progress after succeeding in devouring his rival, Itoshi Rin.

The previous episode saw Itoshi make use of his teammates to create a goal, following which Barou became an obstacle in his path. Given how Barou's plays were unconventional to Itoshi, he was able to score a goal, equalizing the score. In the end, Itoshi scored a free-kick to take the lead, making the score 4-3.

Blue Lock episode 22: Isagi outsmarts Itoshi in a one-on-one situation

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 22 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 22, titled Voice, opened with Isagi analyzing Rin's goal as he was sure that the latter was able to score the goal from over Isagi only because he was in the wall at the time of the free-kick. This made Isagi realize how he needed to see himself through Rin's eyes and study how he used Isagi's weapons against him.

As the match resumed, Isagi used Barou to get past Tokimitsu. When he was surrounded by Bachira and Rin, as well as his teammates Barou and Nagi, Isagi passed the ball across the field to Chigiri, who used his speed to reach the final third. Meanwhile, Isagi broke away from all the other players and ran towards the near post to get an open opportunity to score the goal.

Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 22 (Image via 8bit)

Isagi was just about to strike the ball into the goal when Rin detected his movements and arrived to block his shot. The former then changed his stance and scored the equalizing goal on a back-heel direct shot. After being able to outsmart Rin, it was clear that Isagi had managed to devour him.

This goal shocked Bachira to the core as he could not believe how much Isagi had developed in such a short period. He had finally found two monsters at Blue Lock, however, now he wasn't good enough to play with them. As the final play began, the ball inadvertently reached Bachira, who could make a decision on time and lost the ball to Chigiri.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 22 (Image via 8bit)

Nagi warned Bachira that he should not expect to get picked by Isagi if he was trying to throw the game as he himself believed that Isagi would pick Rin in his team. This broke Bachira as he thought back to how he ended up in such a pathetic position. He always wanted a friend who could play as well as his monster. However, during that search, he stopped listening to his own voice, which blocked out his creativity.

Thus, when Rin managed to block Isagi's shot and Bachira received the ball, he went on a rampage. However, he declined any help from the monster as he wanted to play as freely as he used to before. Bachira charged towards the goal on his own and placed the shot, however, Isagi blocked it.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 22

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 22 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 22 saw Bachira finally break out of his enclosure as he managed to get past his opponents on his own without having to rely on his teammates. While everyone else was fooled by Bachira's skills, Isagi managed to block his shot, following which fans will have to wait until the next episode to learn the match's result.

