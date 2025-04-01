Blue Lock and Jujutsu Kaisen fandom find "Same energy" in Nagi and Gojo after the former's latest development

Blue Lock chapter 298's spoilers were released on March 31, 2025. The chapter featured the closing moments of the Neo Egoist League's final match: FC Barcha vs. Manshine City. Additionally, it presented the top 23 player ratings, revealing that Nagi ranked 24th, preventing him from advancing in Project Blue Lock.

Despite being one of the best players, Nagi was eliminated from the front races. This situation reminded fans of Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen, who, like Nagi, was introduced as a talented sorcerer but ultimately lost his prominence in the series' final phase, dying at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from both manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Exploring the similarity between Nagi Seishiro from Blue Lock and Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen

Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 298 spoilers showcased the final minutes of the match between FC Barcha and Manshine City after Nagi left Reo's side. To showcase his talent, Nagi went berserk trying to score a goal. Along with Nagi's rush, the chapter's spoilers highlighted the top ratings of the Neo Egoist League.

As Nagi reached his goal, Otoya blocked him again, allowing Bachira to pick up the ball and score. The chapter spoilers concluded with the reveal of Nagi's rating at #24, eliminating him from Project Blue Lock. From the beginning, Nagi was recognized as a generational talent, particularly during his performances in the early phases and the Blue Lock vs. U-20 Japan Arc.

However, he lost his value in the end, failing to prove himself to the world. His story might parallel another fan-favorite character, Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen. Introduced as the strongest sorcerer, Gojo was expected to defeat anyone easily.

Unfortunately, Gojo also lost his value at the end, during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Gojo's intense battle with Ryomen Sukuna concluded with the demise of the beloved sorcerer. Although both of these series belong to different genres, they highlight characters who lost their significance over time.

Reactions from fans

The fandom was united in claiming that, despite being different manga series, both showcased talents who lost their value when faced with a stronger opponent. Furthermore, one fan even referred to Nagi's disqualification as the remastered version of Gojo's death, amplifying the misery for his fans.

"Different manga same vibes," a fan said.

"This is the new gojo death," another one claimed.

On the other hand, some fans remarked how Nagi, possibly the greatest of all time, has "washed" over time, presumably due to his reliance on Reo. Lastly, the anti-Nagi fandom mocked their opposition by stating that Nagi became Gojo Satoru, a point that the character's fans bragged about at the beginning.

"Goat is washed," another fan said.

"It's hilarious cuz I've seen most Nagi fans always bring Gojo pic to mock us So it serves them right now... Nagi washed," another one said.

Final thoughts

Nagi's journey might be a true example of how talent gets wasted once it is no longer utilized properly. Nagi was known for his tardiness and for always playing games. His actions soon caught up with him, and as soon as he became independent, fate brought him to his knees and disqualified him from Project Blue-Lock.

