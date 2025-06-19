Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 308 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 308 will be published on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Yoichi Isagi having met another New Generation World XI player, fans may want to know what happens next as soon as possible. Thus, here we have compiled a list of predictions for chapter 308 spoilers.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi head to Spain to watch the Copa Del Rey Finals between Barcha and Chicorid. But before he went to the stadium, Isagi entered a restaurant for lunch, where he met a peculiar Spanish person with a scar. It was only later that Isagi realized the person he met was Bunny Iglesias, a starter for Barcha and a New Generation World XI member.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 308 spoilers?

Blue Lock chapter 308 might reveal the remainder of the Barcha vs. Chicorid match

Bunny Iglesias as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, Yoichi Isagi reached Spain to watch the Copa Del Rey Finals between FC Barcha and Chicorid at Champ Nou Stadium. Just as he began watching the match, he realized that he had met Bunny Iglesias at the restaurant. Soon after, he witnessed the New Generation World XI player score the opening goal for FC Barcha.

While it does seem like the manga might stop the match's coverage with that goal, the series had stated that Bunny was good at both scoring and assisting. Hence, there is a chance that the manga's next chapter might reveal Bunny Iglesias's creative side by showing him providing an assist to Lavinho.

Sae Itoshi's past with Bunny Iglesias may be revealed

Sae Itoshi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga's previous chapter, Sae Itoshi looked furious after watching Bunny Iglesias score against Chicorid. While the manga did not reveal why Sae looked angry, the reason might stem from their shared past as players of the U-20 teams of Re Al and Barcha.

Therefore, while unlikely, the manga could reveal Sae Itoshi's past with Bunny Iglesias in the next chapter. The events from this flashback could also be why Sae Itoshi became gloomy after going to Spain and changed his goal from becoming the best striker to becoming the best midfielder.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta might reveal his plan for Seishiro Nagi

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, while Hirotoshi Buratsuta was elated with Ego Jinpachi due to JFU's earnings from the Neo Egoist League, he was far from satisfied due to Nagi's elimination. While Buratsuta did not know a lot about Nagi, he knew the striker was a money-making machine due to his popularity and flashy goals. Thus, he demanded that Ego bring him back to Blue Lock. However, Ego rejected the request, threatening to quit if he were forced to bring back Nagi.

However, as seen in the manga, Buratsuta did not give up on his mission. Instead of relying on Ego to bring back Nagi, Buratsuta approached the player directly when he saw him outside Blue Lock's facility. As the manga has yet to reveal Buratsuta's plan for Nagi, its next chapter could reveal the same.

