You may call me crazy, but Nagi is destined to become the ultimate "villain" in Blue Lock

After Seishiro Nagi was eliminated from Blue Lock, all fans could theorize was how the player could return to the team. Fortunately for fans, the JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta seems very eager to bring him back. However, considering the developments, it is more likely for Nagi to return as the ultimate "villain" than a hero.

As seen in the manga, Seishiro Nagi was devastated after being eliminated. He was so frustrated by his day-to-day life that he desperately tried to return to Blue Lock, only to realize that everyone else, including Reo Mikage, had moved forward, leaving him behind. That's when Buratsuta approached him. A development that could push him to seek revenge.

Buratsuta's influence on Nagi could see him return as the ultimate "villain" in Blue Lock

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, in Blue Lock chapter 303, after the Neo Egoist League concluded, JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta was thrilled with Ego Jinpachi as the BLTV had blown up worldwide, bringing in a lot of revenue for the JFU. However, there was one thing Buratsuta did not like: Nagi's elimination.

While Buratsuta did not know a lot about Nagi, he knew that he was a money-making machine due to his flashy goals and popularity. With that in mind, Buratsuta instructed Ego to bring back Nagi. However, Ego only cared about helping Japan win the World Cup and rejected Buratsuta's request, threatening to quit Blue Lock if he were forced to bring back Nagi.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

This development saw Ego Jinpachi and Hirotoshi Buratsuta form a sort of rivalry. Ego wanted to help Japan become the center of the soccer world, while Buratsuta wanted to make it the best business asset in the world.

Later, in Blue Lock chapter 306, the manga focused on Seishiro Nagi, as he looked very depressed. While he could still continue his professional football career by opting for the Neo Egoist League offer, Nagi had no desire to play football. Hence, he desperately went back to the facility, hoping for a second chance to regain his fire.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Seishiro Nagi, quite literally, camped outside the facility, hoping someone would speak with him. It was only during this that he realized that Reo Mikage had blocked him. Just as he was processing this shocking development, Anri Teireri, possibly the most kind-hearted character in the series, asked him to leave the premises. She warned him that he was no longer part of Blue Lock and his presence would be considered trespassing, forcing her to call the cops.

While all of this seemed too devastating for Nagi, there is a likely chance it was all part of Ego's plan for him. Evolution was only possible after adversity. As Nagi was too good a footballer, he was never challenged. Even when he set a goal for himself to reach the Flow state, he reached his goal too early, making him feel satisfied, causing him to lose his fire.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering that Ego Jinpachi had previously given Kunigami Rensuke another chance at Blue Lock, it is very likely that he never gave up on a talent like Nagi. He must have wanted to prepare Nagi as a trump card for Blue Lock and only hoped to help him evolve by introducing him to adversity.

Therefore, there is a likely chance that it was Ego who asked Reo Mikage to block Nagi and instructed Anri Teieri to threaten him for trespassing. The good thing is that the plan seemed to be working, as for the very first time, Nagi could be seen displaying his raw emotions, throwing a temper tantrum by punching walls till his fists bled.

Hirotoshi Buratsuta as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

That's when Nagi was approached by JFU Chairman Hirotoshi Buratsuta. While the Chairman has yet to reveal his ultimate offer to Nagi, with the player's wavering emotions and Buratsuta's ego to one-up Ego Jinpachi, Seishiro Nagi would likely return to Blue Lock.

The only problem with this development would be that Nagi might not go through the evolution Ego wished for him, but one that Buratsuta might influence. Therefore, with Buratsuta approaching Nagi, the JFU Chairman may have crushed Ego's plan and set up Nagi as the ultimate "villain" for the U-20 World Cup.

